How the Move in Congress to Banish Payvider Groups will Impact Behavioral Health

Democrats in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives have launched a push to break up specific parts of payer-provider conglomerates in the U.S. and prohibit them from forming in the future through the recently released legislation known as the Patients Over Profits Act.

On Wednesday, a group of four legislators — Sens. Jeff Merkley of Oregon and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Reps. Pat Ryan of New York and Pramila Jayapal of Washington — released the text of the legislation. The bill, if enacted, would prohibit companies from owning both health plans and health care provider organizations that accept payments from Medicare Part B or from Medicare Advantage plans. There are some exceptions for these so-called payviders.

The bill language would allow organizations that have a health plan business to also own a hospital, a critical access hospital, or a rural emergency hospital; a durable medical equipment (DME) business; or a pharmacy business.

If companies don’t divest, the bill would allow civil action by the Federal Trade Commission, the Office of Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the antitrust division of the U.S. Department of Justice or state attorneys general to break up the company and force the disgorgement of “any revenue received from the provision of health care services during the period of such violations.”

When announcing the bill, lawmakers specifically criticized UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), calling it an example of excessive consolidation and vertical integration that has gone too far. A representative of Optum, the division of UnitedHealth Group that oversees its health care provider operations (among several other types of services), declined to comment for this article.

“UnitedHealth and other major corporate health care giants clearly cannot be trusted to put the needs of patients over profits, as they show time and time again,” Jayapal said in a statement. “As they consolidate the market around them, they are also creating a structure that denies people the ability to visit a physician of their choice. This is absolutely unacceptable, and it allows them to jack up already absurdly high health costs, deny necessary treatments if they’re too expensive, and keep wages low for doctors, nurses, and the staff that keep hospitals running.”

The bill would give companies that were combined on or before the enactment date of the bill two years to unwind their assets. For companies that merge after the effective date, the time frame is one year.

The Patients Over Profits Act would also use levers of Medicare to disincentivize the practice of vertical integration between health plans and provider organizations. If passed, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services would be barred from contracting with private Medicare plan administrators on Medicare Advantage contracts if they also own health care provider organizations.

Optum has made several acquisitions in behavioral health over the last few years. They are:

— Refresh Mental Health, one of the largest outpatient mental health providers in the U.S.

— CARE Counseling, once one of the fastest-growing behavioral health companies in the U.S.

— AbleTo, a digital therapy, coaching and on-demand mental health tool company

Other payers have put their name and ostensibly capital behind other behavioral health ventures through branded venture funds. For example, CVS Health Ventures led a funding round for Array Behavioral Care, while Optum Ventures backed a round at Cortica. Healthworx participated in the funding rounds of evolvedMD and Positive Development.

It’s unclear whether the provisions of the Patients Over Profits Act’s language regarding common ownership would also apply to these funds.

If enacted, the bill would eliminate payvider conglomerates as potential acquirers of small innovative or more mature traditional behavioral health companies, as was the case with Refresh Mental Health. While the bill would address the frustration of some providers having to compete with the entities of their payer partners as providers, it does not address the fundamental tension between provider organizations and health plans in behavioral health, Tani Weiner, a co-chair of the behavioral health group at the health care law firm Polsinelli.

“It may tangentially fix a few problems. I see it as very likely that, if it were to come into effect, it would create other problems disproportionate to the things that it’s addressing, while ignoring the things that are happening,” Weiner told BHB.

However, the bill would not have a direct and significant impact on behavioral health organizations. Payer organizations themselves do not hold large swaths of the industry as they do in the primary care space, as Optum does.

Other potential externalities of this legislation could impact any number of nonprofit or not-for-profit organizations that have integrated provider and health plan assets, such as the Kaiser Permanente system and UPMC Health System.

Other legal remedies could address the concepts of fairness and competition in markets where payers own provider organizations. This could include mandating that a certain percentage of premiums in the health plan be allocated to care delivery, implementing new accounting standards for vertically integrated systems, or expanding “any willing provider” standards to require that any provider that wants to join a payer network be allowed to do so. Going further, other existing actions could address parity compliance and network adequacy.

“Let’s address their [payer] behavior, and, where their behavior is inappropriate, let’s put the focus on having them conform to existing laws on the books,” Weiner said. “Those are the areas that I think are challenging the delivery of and access to behavioral health care.”