How Aligning the Right Strategy to Win Over Key Populations Unlocks Hyper-Growth in Behavioral Health

Behavioral health organizations can still experience remarkable growth once they identify key trends that could propel the right kind of business and the best tactics to meet the moment of their respective markets.

Specifically, this requires businesses to understand key populations and address their needs directly, according to several executives leading behavioral health organizations featured on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list.

“There are still a lot of systems and primary care groups that we believe would be the best partner for,” Sentari Minor, chief of staff and executive vice president of evolvedMD, told Behavioral Health Business. “I would say this is just the beginning. We’re truly opening up our sales team and really going after it.”

Scottsdale, Arizona-based evolvedMD partners with organizations that provide primary health to establish collaborative care models. This model of care has seen rapid adoption following the creation of specific tracking and reimbursement codes within the Medicaid program.

The company’s approach identifies the specific needs of primary care providers, who are the proverbial front line of the health care system. These providers have seen demand and need for behavioral health services skyrocket following the onset of the pandemic. But to meet that demand, it requires the right strategy. For evolvedMD, that means placing behavioral health specialists in clinics and providing the tech to enable the collaborative care model. Often, systems lack the expertise, capital, or providers to launch their own behavioral health services, despite pressing patient needs.

If a health system hasn’t established its own collaborative care models, there are only a handful of other organizations that offer comparable services. One other is Concert Health.

Connecting with health systems isn’t just selling behavioral health services to physical health providers. This approach to serving a specific population in need, as well as others, requires behavioral health providers to take a nuanced approach to tailoring their services to meet those needs. By doing so, companies can harness powerful forces that can elevate good strategy into success, at least in terms of growth.

evolvedMD ranked 868 on the Inc. 5,000 list, with a three-year revenue rate growth ending in 2024 of 487%. It currently employs approximately 250 staff members and operates in five states.

Finding the subtle elements of big forces

Ray Wolf, the co-CEO of Austin, Texas-based Televero Behavioral Health, told BHB that the business launched before the onset of COVID. However, the pandemic fundamentally shifted how the collective health-seeking public and providers saw digital services.

“The new comfort with online for behavioral health has really been key,” Wolf said. “While some people still would like to explore the concept of brick and mortar, once they understand what this is all about and the convenience, I don’t think we’ve lost a patient yet to brick and mortar.”

Televero Behavioral Health ranked at No. 54 on the list, the second-highest among behavioral health companies, with revenue growth of 4,962%. Several other digital behavioral health organizations made the list.

The company employs approximately 210 people, including 175 clinicians. It operates in six markets. Its largest markets are in Texas, Florida and Washington.

Connecting with patients outside of the clinic is part of Televero Behavioral Health’s founding vision, which did not initially focus solely on behavioral health. The company was founded by Dr. Phil Sanger, a founder and executive of Medicare Advantage and health plans company HealthSpring and a pulmonologist, who saw out-of-office engagement was critical to ensuring patients followed and made progress with their treatment plans.

Sangers’ connections to the Central Texas health care provider community also helped the startup in its earliest conception establish what problems other health providers needed to solve. Initially, Televaro considered virtual cardiology and pulmonology in addition to behavioral health services. But their early research led them to discover another powerful trend to tap, similar to the one identified by evolvedMD.

“We really consulted with a large number of physicians in and around Texas and asked, ‘What are some of the biggest challenges for you to practice and be able to do what you want to do for patients and deliver the best care?'” Wolf said. “The results were resounding. I was expecting to get a little bit more diversified [response]. They said there was a lack of licensed behavioral health specialists that practice evidence-based care that they can get patients into within a reasonable amount of time.”

On top of timeliness, they said that existing behavioral health providers didn’t provide the clarity on updates on patient progress that they needed and alleviate the administrative headache of getting those referrals seen.

Established companies can find success by being attentive to their local market forces as well. Founded in 2005, Compleat KiDZ, based in Gastonia, North Carolina and the pediatric division of Kare Partners, originally offered occupational therapy, physical therapy and speech therapy. It added applied behavior analysis (ABA) in 2019, a year after the state established a mandate for insurance coverage of autism therapy services. It also provides diagnostic services.

“There is a lot of white space and kids on waitlists,” Adi Khindaria, founder and CEO of Compleat KiDZ, told BHB. “This is a fairly new service in the state of North Carolina.”

Khindaria sees autism therapy as a supply-side industry, one that is focused on enabling more and better services to meet high demand. This has led his organization to focus on allowing providers to “do what they do best — that’s been our mantra.”

The company also integrates and coordinates its care across its specialties. This model simplifies the lives of patients and their families. However, it does complicate the lives of clinicians. But the addition of ABA and its established rehab services have accelerated growth across the business.

“It is much harder to coordinate all services; It’s much harder to build that portfolio,” Khindaria said. “But that is what the parents wanted. That is what the kiddos needed. And that is the collaboration that our providers wanted.

“Even though it’s onerous, I think it’s very rewarding for all of our customers combined, that is, our providers on one side and our parents, families and kiddos on the other.”

No mediocre experiences

Focusing on creating prime experiences is another key strategy for meeting the needs of specific populations and unlocking powerful market forces.

Veronica Napier, founder and CEO of Indianapolis-based Stepping Stones Behavioral Solutions, started an autism therapy practice to help minority children and those of lower socioeconomic standing on Medicaid get care in settings that didn’t look less than.

“I wanted my clinics to [have] the private insurance vibe but still accept Medicaid and private insurance kids, too,” Napier BHB.

She got a boost from being one of just a handful of providers that accepted Medicaid when she started her business in 2016. About 80% of her company’s clients are covered by Medicaid. Thus, her company was quite exposed to the autism therapy rate change implemented by the state government in 2024, which resulted in a cut for Medicaid providers. Previously, Indiana Medicaid would pay a certain percentage of billed claims.

Napier’s focus on patient experiences led her to decide to maintain high provider compensation. Before the rate cut, Stepping Stones Behavioral Solutions had been paying higher-than-normal rates to retain providers and keep them working in the office, while other organizations were offering virtual options.

“I kept the pay high to stay competitive and keep high-quality workers, which has shown among parents helping with word-of-mouth [referrals],” Napier said. “If their children are coming in as nonverbal and they begin speaking, they have great relationships with their providers — the parents will stay and that will garner more of their friends who also have kids with autism.”

This focus on patient experience also influenced her decision to serve less populated and rural areas of Indiana. The company employs about 200 staffers, about 190 of whom are clinicians, and operates throughout the state, with a primary concentration in and around the Indianapolis metro area.

Entrepreneurs in the space often mistakenly open a location more focused on their convenience or on perceived population density. However, autism therapy providers frequently serve these areas well, if not overly. On the other hand, smaller or more rural communities might not have any services, Napier said.

“There’s just a lot more factors you have to consider,” she added.

Stepping Stones Behavioral Solutions ranked at No. 3,046 with 133% revenue growth.

At Televero Behavioral Health, the key experience that referring providers need to have is a frictionless referral relationship. That means no contracts and no IT integration.

“Clinicians understand what they need to do for their patients, and they want to move forward and get that done as quickly as possible,” Wolf said. “Introducing complexities of contracting and complexities of IT only slows them down.”

The company’s philosophy is also rooted in the experience of patients and mental health clinicians. Part of each experience in building interdisciplinary health care teams that are made up of doctors, nurse practitioners and therapists.

“If you make things frictionless, people will want to work with you,” Wolf said. “That’s a general rule we have used for all of this.”