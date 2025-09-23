Medical Community Responds to New Federal Warning Linking Tylenol, Autism

The Trump administration’s remarks linking acetaminophen use during pregnancy to autism have raised questions from many industry professionals.
On Monday, President Donald Trump noted that, effective immediately, the FDA will notify physicians that acetaminophen, commonly known as Tylenol, “during pregnancy can be associated with a very increased risk of autism.”
Medical associations have pushed back against the link between acetaminophen and autism. The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology called the Department of Health and Human Services statement ‘not backed by the full body of scientific evidence.’
“Science has shown no relationship between acetaminophen, vaccines, or anything relating to autism,” Quatiba Davis, chief clinical officer at ABA Centers of America, told Behavioral Health Business. “So, providing this information publicly without having to be backed by research is dangerous, and it can cause parents to become more worried about prenatal exposures, possibly leading to more demands and prenatal counseling screening, and any relations to risk factors and autism. So, as far as disruption and confusion, I think this message delivered by our administration distracts Americans from urgently waiting on the work of experts to identify the true cause of autism.”
Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based ABA Centers of America is a provider of autism services. It operates in more than 60 markets across 12 states.
FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said that the choice still belongs to the parents, but noted that “the precautionary principle may lead many to avoid using acetaminophen during pregnancy, especially since most low-grade fevers don’t require treatment.”
Some autism providers have pointed out that the causes of autism are complex, and it’s essential to consider the science.
“First and foremost, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a profoundly heterogeneous disorder, meaning it manifests differently in each individual,” Michael Quinn, CEO and president of Autism Support Now, told Behavioral Health Business. “The etiology of ASD is likely to be multifactorial, with both genetic and non-genetic factors playing a role. The recent announcement from the Trump administration regarding links between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism raises significant concerns about its scientific validity.”
Independence, Missouri-based Autism Support Now is an autism therapy provider that operates nine locations across Missouri and Kansas.
The FDA has cited correlation research as the basis for the warning, although it noted that a causal relationship has not been established.
“Correlational research may indicate a relationship between acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism,” Quinn said. “However, while it reveals an association, it does not confirm that one variable directly influences the other, as external factors could be affecting the observed correlation. It is essential to approach such claims with caution and to rely on comprehensive scientific studies to draw accurate conclusions.”
The president went on to talk about the vaccine schedule’s potential link to autism, in particular, giving vaccinations close together –a theory that has been debunked.
“It is essential that the administration prioritizes evidence-based support for individuals on the autism spectrum and invests in long-term comprehensive research about the disorder,” the American Psychiatric Association said in a statement. “Vaccines do not cause autism. Claims of any such association have been repeatedly discredited in peer reviewed studies. Autism is a complex disorder, and it is incorrect to imply that a handful of studies have established causation. … Any decisions around a course of treatment should be determined by a patient and their doctor.”
New efforts
While Trump discussed the role of acetaminophen use during pregnancy and autism, it appears the administration is continuing to look for causes contributing to the rising prevalence of autism. Yesterday, the National Institutes of Health launched the Autism Data Science Initiatives (ADSI), which will “harness large-scale data resources to explore contributors to the causes and rising prevalence of autism spectrum disorder.”
Rates of autism diagnosis have sharply risen over the past few decades. The CDC now reports that 1 in 31 children has an autism diagnosis, compared with 1 in 150 children in 200.
However, many industry insiders have noted that the increase in autism rates is largely due to better diagnostic practices and less stigma.
“Autism is increasing because we have more screenings, we have more access to diagnosis. So our diagnostic criteria are more standardized,” Davis said. “People are more aware. We have advocacy in the autism community. The stigma is no longer major in American society. People are understanding the core symptoms of autism … The higher rates of the diagnostic criteria come from access and awareness.”
In Trump’s announcement yesterday, he also noted that the FDA will change the label of leucovorin, a vitamin B often used in oncology care, to be used to treat autism symptoms.
“The FDA will be updating the label of an existing drug to reflect potential benefits in reducing some autism symptoms,” Trump said. “This gives hope to the many parents with autistic children, that it may be possible to improve their lives. That’s one of the things that I’m very, very happy about.”
The American Psychiatric Association said it will require more research before it is known if leucovorin is appropriate for people with autism.
Many in the field still recommend focusing on proven treatments, such as applied behavior analysis (ABA), occupational therapy, and speech therapy.
“Our true focus right now should be on finding ways to eliminate the wait lists and red tape that those seeking an autism diagnosis or services face every day here in the United States – the average wait for a diagnosis is more than four months, with some even waiting years,” Davis said in a statement. “With a condition such as autism where early intervention is key, every minute that ticks by for a person waiting to receive an autism diagnosis or care means that their eventual treatment may not has as great of impact on their progress to living a functional and fulfilling life.”