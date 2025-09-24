Aspect Awards

Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards – Final Entry Deadline September 30

By Jessica Longly |

If your behavioral health organization recently created an innovative marketing & advertising campaign that positively impacted your business, you must submit your Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards entry by Tuesday, September 30 at 11:59pm CDT.

Providers and vendors are eligible to enter the following categories:

  • Audio/Radio/Podcast Campaign
  • Digital Display/PPC Campaign
  • New Brand Launch
  • Print, Direct Mail & Billboard Campaign
  • Rebranding (Before & After)
  • Social Media Campaign
  • Video or TV Campaign
  • Multimedia Campaign (a combination of three (3) or more categories)

Entries should:

  • Address a challenge in the marketplace, utilize outstanding creative elements and design, and incorporate a thorough marketing plan to deliver a successful execution
  • Outline and display specific marketing goals and objectives accomplished through creative execution and strategic planning as part of the submitted campaign.
  • Campaigns must have been created and placed into market between January 1, 2024 and December 31, 2025.

To learn more about the Aspect Marketing & Advertising Awards, including program information, judging criteria, required documentation, and more, visit https://www.aspectawards.com/. If you have additional questions, contact the Awards team at [email protected].

