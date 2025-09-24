PAX Health Moves Into Neuropsychology With Third Acquisition of 2025

Red Bank, New Jersey-based PAX Health has completed its third acquisition of 2025 with the purchase of Neuropsychology and Counseling Associates, an outpatient mental health practice.

Acquisitions seem to be core to one-year-old PAX Health’s growth strategy. Since January, the company has acquired two outpatient psychiatric providers: Harris Psychiatric Services and Richardson Psychiatric Associates.

With three outpatient therapy acquisitions in nine months, this appears to be a service line the company is seeking to strengthen.

“We continue to double down on our core services in psychiatry, talk therapy and psychology for injured workers while expanding into new markets across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania,” Lauren Ferguson, PAX Health’s chief of staff, told Behavioral Health Business. “We felt this was the right time to build upon those core services by moving into neuropsychology, expanding services across the PAX ecosystem and reaching more patients.”

The team at Neuropsychology and Counseling Associates will come together under the PAX brand and the company itself will do business under the name “Neuropsychology and Counseling Associates, A PAX Health Company.”

Born out of an acquisition itself, PAX Health was founded in March 2024 after La Jolla, California-based private equity firm HCAP Partners acquired and merged three behavioral health practices: Behavioral Medicine Associates, Reservoir Health and Workers Comp Psych Net.

“By bringing these three together, patients were able to stay under one umbrella for all their services and not have to go to multiple folks for that,” Anthony DeSena, CEO of PAX Health, told BHB during a previous interview.

DeSena’s background is in physical therapy, but after working with a handful of behavioral health companies and helping them become operational, he began thinking about building PAX Health from the ground up. Then, the opportunity with HCAP Partners came along, which he and his co-founder Roy Leitstein jumped on.

Its latest acquisition of Neuropsychology and Counseling Associates will enable PAX Health to offer more comprehensive services to its patient base and expand its presence across New Jersey.

“Their team’s expertise in clinical neuropsychology, memory support services and evidence-based therapeutic approaches adds significant value to our service offerings and aligns perfectly with our mission to improve access to comprehensive behavioral healthcare, further supporting the expansion of our geographic footprint,” DeSena stated in a press release.

In states like New York and New Jersey, which PAX Health has eyed as key to its growth, patients can sometimes wait up to nine months for specialty mental health services. By further developing its regional presence further, the company aims to fill the gaps and prioritize serving those populations, Ferguson said.

“By increasing our regional presence and expanding service lines, we continue to meet the urgent needs that make up the mental health crisis in this country,” Ferguson told BHB.

As a company that serves Medicaid patients and underserved demographics, partnering with or acquiring companies that strengthen PAX Health’s service lines will allow it to ultimately reach more patients and meet rising demand for mental health care, the news release explains.

While there are no immediate plans for new acquisitions on the horizon for PAX Health after a very active deal-focused year for the company, Ferguson said, “if an M&A opportunity aligns with these goals, we will absolutely pursue it.”