Behavioral Health Is the ‘New Kid on the Block’ for Unions

Union activity is limited in behavioral health due to several factors, including stigma around mental health care and the field’s slower adoption of technology.

More than 1.5 million health care employees were represented by unions in 2024, which accounts for 7.8% of those employed in the industry. Statistics from the Department of Labor do not explicitly break down data for the behavioral health workforce, but we know that union progress in this field has, for the most part, lagged behind that of traditional health care.

“Compared to most unions, behavioral health is the new kid on the block,” Ivan Vejar, strategic communications manager of United We Heal, told me. “Many unions have had half a century, or more, to develop their methods, their apprenticeships, their relationships with workers and employers… . It is going to take time for workers to see the benefit of joining a union in the behavioral health industry and for employers in this field to feel comfortable working with the union.”

United We Heal is a nonprofit that was spun up as a result of union efforts to build training and apprentice partnerships in the behavioral health field.

That said, it doesn’t mean progress in the space has stalled. In fact, it has been quite the contrary. Back in May, Kaiser Permanente of Southern California ratified a new contract after a mental health worker strike lasted more than six months.

Meanwhile, Resilience Lab, which was just acquired by Cerebral, voted to unionize in 2023. So far in 2025, the workers have filed complaints with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB). One case filed a year ago in 2024 that is still active includes involvement from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), the largest trade union of public employees in the U.S.

While the company would not comment on these efforts directly, I was able to verify with a spokesperson that “any union efforts, as well as the company’s [NLRB] filings, are not affected by the acquisition,” with Cerebral.

We know that generally, unionization leads to higher pay and more robust benefits for workers, job security and layoff protections and more leverage in contract bargaining. On the business side, however, addressing employee unions is a bit hairy. Typically, unionization for a company entails higher costs that can impact profit margins, reduce flexibility in contracts and increase administrative burdens.

Since negotiations can lead to large-scale strikes, as seen in the case of Kaiser Permanente earlier this year, unionization is often a touchy subject – even more so in a field where unions are currently few and far between.

But the impact and reach of behavioral health unions are broadening, and it’s worth paying attention to whether you’re a provider at a health system, in a small private practice or at a specialized facility.

In this BHB+ Update, I’ll dive into:

– How union efforts have played out for behavioral health providers in recent years

– Where union growth is gaining traction

– How future unionization efforts may include more small-scale and individual practices

A look at recent unionization in behavioral health

Not only did the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 spur a rise in digital behavioral health offerings, it also spurred growing momentum of union activity.

Following the Resilience Lab employees’ vote to unionize in 2023, employees of another digital-first mental health solution, Bicycle Health, made similar moves.

In April 2024, Bicycle Health became the first group of telehealth clinicians to unionize, joining the Union of American Physicians and Dentists (UAPD).

“For the past couple of years, Bicycle Health has placed increasingly untenable pressure on us, negatively impacting our well-being and our ability to take care of our patients struggling with opioid addiction,” clinicians wrote in a statement at that time. “Now that we have unionized, we hope that Bicycle Health leadership will finally listen.”

In the fall of 2024, Sal Rosselli, the president emeritus of the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW), was recognized for his leadership on mental health parity and also for the work he had done for more than a decade to add more behavioral health members to the union.

“I believe the pathway to parity is by organizing mental health professionals to use their collective power — because I’ve seen how powerful they are when they stand together,” Rosselli said at the time.

Rosselli played a large role in adding more than 2,500 Kaiser mental health workers to NUHW in 2010. Since then, the population of mental health workers in the union has doubled to 5,000.

Three dozen clinicians from Rogers Behavioral Health, one of the largest behavioral healthcare systems in the U.S., also joined NUHW in 2023, followed by more of their colleagues at facilities in southern California in 2024.

Rosselli told me that the momentum is also growing around behavioral health unionization because federal headwinds and policies are making the landscape more challenging and workers are looking for more protection.

“Bargaining is going to be tough, I think, partly because of the Trump administration and NLRB activity or non-activity going on,” Roselli said. “We’re just beginning to see, and I’m sure that during the Trump administration, we’ll see an increasingly difficult time in enforcing workers’ rights and enforcing federal laws that protect workers. It’s going to happen. It’s starting to happen now for employers feeling more emboldened to take on unions or to prevent contracts.”

Moving the needle further

Today, more than one-third of NUHW’s membership is made up of behavioral health employees.

“It’s the fastest-growing part of our union because of the need,” Rosselli said. “Folks are coming to us, and no one else is so focused on it. … In the last year, six of our 12 organizing victors were behavioral health. So it’s increasing every year.”

Across the board, union workers earn approximately 17.5% more in their weekly wages than non-union workers, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Among health care practitioners, it’s slightly less. Union members in the health care workforce earn around 11.6% more on average than their non-union counterparts.

Since workers typically turn to unionization when conditions are poor, as the gap between the demand for care and the available behavioral health clinicians is only expected to widen, I anticipate we’ll see increased pushes to unionize in the space.

Parity enforcement would be another aspect that could move the needle forward, industry insiders told me. However, because it remains unclear whether the Trump administration will rework or enforce parity laws, it’s difficult to predict what’s next. If the administration doesn’t tangibly revive parity enforcement, I think that will only lead to more behavioral health workers looking to unionize.

Rosselli said it’s NUHW’s “number one long-term commitment to work to achieve parity for mental health care,” because without it, the behavioral health sector will continue to be undervalued compared to other areas of health care.

It’s not just moving the needle on parity enforcement that’s important, though. It’s also deconstructing the longstanding stigma that comes along with mental health care, which doesn’t exist in the same capacity for physical health care. That fact alone has added to worker issues and union activity.

“The negative perception of people needing behavioral health over the years in our society has made it not a priority for health care employers,” to address issues of inequity, Rosselli told me.

This has ultimately led to behavioral health being left behind in the efforts to develop unions, too.

However, I do think that COVID-19 forced a systemic shift in some parts of mental health care that were positive. For the most part, patients see mental health care as more of a priority to address than they did before the pandemic.

Between the multitude of virtual telemental health solutions and new provider companies in behavioral health, access is also growing. Over time, I think stigma will further erode and eventually, mental health will be seen as on the same playing field as physical health.

“Our leaders say they look forward to the day when the term ‘mental health care’ doesn’t exist,” Rosselli said. “It’s simply health care. I believe that NUHW is going to be seen as really helping accomplish that.”

What’s ahead for unions in the behavioral health workforce

One of the major areas that both leaders at the NUHW and AFSCME are focused on growing when it comes to behavioral health is the number of independent and small practice clinicians who are union members.

For its part, AFSCME began in 1932 but didn’t start focusing on behavioral health until 2016. Vejar told me that the United We Heal effort started as a way to move the needle here.

“United We Heal is a great answer to what would move the needle most,” Vejar said. “We train both union and non-union apprentices, but our union ties show how it benefits all in this industry. Clearly, having started a traditional apprenticeship model in behavioral health, we have created a pathway for career advancement that is much needed in this field.”

United We Heal is also a pathway to help employers staff new roles, which is useful during the ongoing and persistent workforce shortage plaguing the field. As part of this, “the union becomes a vital touchpoint with the process and becomes an invitation for these apprentices to join the union and take advantage of further benefits AFSCME has for them,” he told me.

The NUHW has formed a behavioral health associate membership program, which offers membership to workers who are not part of a traditional bargaining unit, like those in independent or private practices. It allows these individuals to participate in NUHW activities and advocate for policy change and improved access to care. Building it has been a core focus of the union throughout the last few years.

The population of independent and private providers in mental health outnumbers those in other settings, Rosselli said, which is why NUHW is focused on finding a way to more easily organize these providers. Still, even with these efforts, it may take years to see real results from these programs.

“The most important thing for us right now — but it’s going to take a number of years — is organizing independent providers,” Rosselli said. “Because there are obstacles to that. There are legal obstacles, federal antitrust issues, etc. Since that’s the biggest group, that’s fundamentally important for us to accomplish. So we’re putting more and more resources into that change.”

There’s clearly a drumbeat for unionization across the field, regardless of practice type: digital, brick-and-mortar, private practices or at large health systems. The installation of programs like these seems to signal that this movement is only expected to grow.

With all of the above laying the foundation for more union activity in the behavioral health space happening in parallel to federal changes, I expect we’ll see membership grow, more negotiations that result in strikes and a larger push for union inclusion among these smaller-scale practitioners.