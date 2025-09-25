This article is sponsored by Healthcare Services Group (HCSG). In this Voices interview, Behavioral Health Business sits down with Ray Terwilliger, Senior Vice President of Client Services at Healthcare Services Group (HCSG), to discuss how food quality and patient feedback directly impact recovery outcomes. He shares insights on the critical link between dining experiences and patients leaving treatment against medical advice (AMA), and how recovery centers can mitigate these risks through stronger food programs, enhanced patient engagement, and partnerships with seasoned service providers.
Behavioral Health Business: We understand that sometimes patients in recovery leave treatment AMA. How do dining services play into that risk?
Ray Terwilliger: Food is one of the first things patients experience when they enter treatment, and it can significantly impact their perception of the care they receive. When meals don’t taste good or feel unappealing, it creates frustration and can push patients to leave AMA, even if they’re making progress in treatment. I think people take for granted the importance of sharing a good meal with others. Something so seemingly basic as a plate of food has a powerful impact on whether someone chooses to stay or go.
What can treatment centers do to better align dining services with patients’ needs and expectations?
In my mind, it is the same as aligning the patient’s course of treatment. In both instances, the most effective strategy is to listen to patients directly. Conducting food surveys, hosting patient dining committees, and encouraging open feedback all give patients a voice in shaping their meal experience. When people feel heard, satisfaction increases, and frustration decreases. Pairing that with ongoing quality improvements in both food and service creates a dining program patients actually look forward to.
How can a partnership with a provider like HCSG help treatment centers reduce AMA rates?
Many treatment centers lack the resources or expertise to overhaul their food services independently. That’s where HCSG comes in. We bring proven systems, culinary expertise, and a team trained to deliver both quality food and excellent service. Beyond menus, we help build the infrastructure, including patient feedback loops, quality monitoring, and staff training, that ensures dining truly supports recovery.
From your perspective, what does the future of dining in recovery settings look like?
I see a shift toward more patient-centered dining experiences, menus built with input from patients, service models that create community, and food that’s both nourishing and enjoyable. Food nurtures comfort, and we want to be a part of that process to make the patients feel good about their personal journey. As operators, we can’t treat food as an afterthought. It’s a core part of care, and when done right, it reduces AMA discharges, strengthens retention, and ultimately helps more people complete their recovery journey.
What life or career experiences have most shaped your approach to the work you’re doing today?
It’s hard to point to any one thing. My experiences over the past 20+ years of my career have been vast and far-ranging. The one common thread is people. I enjoy working with and for intelligent individuals who take pride and care about their work. In that regard, the behavioral health space is unlike any other. People are here for a reason and do what they do as a calling, almost. It’s really special.
In 2026, the behavioral health space will be defined by…
…opportunities and challenges. I believe the challenges will lie in the evolving regulatory landscape and potential budget concerns stemming from looming Medicare/Medicaid changes. I also think that there will be numerous opportunities with the increasing integration of digital tools, such as AI and telehealth, as well as a continued focus on outcomes-based, patient-centric care.
Editor’s note: This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
For nearly fifty years, Healthcare Services Group has collaborated with healthcare leaders nationwide to provide dining, nutrition, housekeeping, and laundry services that foster safe, welcoming, and supportive environments. Our teams understand the distinct needs of behavioral care communities and work closely with administrators to deliver dependable solutions that improve both care and the overall experience. Learn how HCSG supports behavioral care centers at go.hcsg.com/BHB or contact Ray directly at [email protected].
The Voices Series is a sponsored content program featuring leading executives discussing trends, topics and more shaping their industry in a question-and-answer format. For more information on Voices, please contact [email protected].