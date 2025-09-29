9 Behavioral Health Companies to Watch for a Potential Sale

Investors remain keen on pursuing behavioral health deals, sustaining healthy deal flow with occasional spikes in volume.

The level of activity, which has overall cooled from record-setting historic levels, is largely seen as having recovered and settled into a new normal. What’s more, several organizations that delayed potential exits or other major business moves are likely to see the normalization and approach the market again. All of which will lead to what experts predict will be an upward trajectory in behavioral health dealmaking.

But the question becomes this: Which organizations should we keep an eye on for a potential sale?

“Unless something like another COVID happens, something huge that you can’t predict, all signs point to this continuing to happen,” Craig Sager, managing director at Provident Healthcare Partners, a health care investment bank, told Behavioral Health Business. “There’s a lot happening now. There’s a lot of private equity back groups that are long in the tooth as well.”

While Sager declined to comment on specific companies, he added that the maturation of some of the larger behavioral health platforms could pose a new challenge for dealmaking.

Behavioral health overall is attractive because it is a relatively young market. Investors view young industries as more likely to generate strong ROIs as a platform company matures to meet the demands of a growing market. However, as organizations develop and drive greater earnings via scaled efficiencies, the overall value of the company increases. This may limit an investor’s options for an exit.

“The buyer cohort just significantly shrinks,” Sager said. “It just limits your options; it limits competition in a process.”

At a certain point, only the largest firms will consider the most sophisticated companies. While the overall behavioral health market has yet to reach that point, a few companies may be approaching the outer limit of what is well understood in the industry.

While unlikely, M&A insiders told BHB that some of the industry’s largest companies could still consider an IPO as a future exit option.

Whether through an IPO, a platform deal, or a roll-in acquisition, the behavioral health space is primed for consolidation.

BHB has compiled a list of companies that appear likely to pursue a sale in the near future. The analysis draws on factors such as time since their last transaction, notable recent developments, and industry chatter. We’ve also contacted both the companies themselves and their financial backers for comment.

A number of the businesses on this list have already surpassed — or are approaching — the typical holding period for private equity–owned assets. In cases where firms appear overdue for a sale, the reasons can vary widely based on company-specific circumstances. At the same time, broader economic trends help provide additional context for the timing of these potential moves.

Read on for a list of companies that you should keep an eye on:

Rosecrance Behavioral Health

Industry: Multispecialty

Last Deal: N/A

Owner: Nonprofit

The CEO of Rosecrance Behavioral Health, Dave Gomel, previously told BHB that the organization was open to all strategic, dealmaking options that aligned with its mission to expand access to care within its defined communities and its strategic plan. This includes joining another organization.

In response to reporting for this article, Gomel said in a statement that Rosecrance has no intentions of being acquired at this time. However, he left the door open to deals, as they may come up.

“We are open to and interested in exploring innovative partnerships, affiliations, and acquisitions that align with our mission and strengthen our organization,” Gomel said. “At the end of the day, what we care most about is helping more people who need high-quality care to treat their behavioral health needs.”

Gomel added that the company’s success has attracted a lot of interest in the organization as an M&A target.

Rosecrance itself has been on the acquirer’s side of late. In August, it announced that it acquired Ascend CHC, which added eating disorder care and specialty sports and performance counseling to its service lines.

A copy of a publicly available audit states that Rosecrance and its affiliates generated $82.4 million in revenue for its fiscal year 2024, which ended on June 30, and reported $653,000 in excess of revenues over expenses.

PursueCare

Industry: Addiction treatment

Last Deal: November 2023

Owner: Seyen Capital, OCA Ventures, T.Rx Capital

The leadership of PursueCare believes that the future of addiction treatment will require a genuine hybrid of digital and in-person care models, not just simply one type of care co-existing with the other.

This kind of strategic reconsideration of the role of technology at PursueCare has already led the digital addiction treatment provider to make a move to acquire the digital therapeutic assets of the now defunct Pear Therapeutics. These assets include one of the only digital therapeutic offerings to have FDA clearance.

In speaking with BHB, PursueCare CEO Nick Mercadante said that this core belief still requires serious thought before it becomes an action on the part of the company. There is a potential path where PursueCare — which is presently backed by venture capital funds — is acquired by a private equity firm that already has a strong in-person care portfolio and is “looking to develop, essentially, a first-mover on creating a full continuum platform of care. …

“They would see the vision in terms of [addiction treatment] not either/or — it’s both. It’s hybrid care. It’s virtual resources with in-person care. That’s probably the most likely. That’s where we’re getting a lot of interest, candidly, incoming to us, where we started to pick our heads up.”

What many traditional addiction treatment providers are trying to do with telehealth is translate in-person protocols into virtual visits. They lack, Mercadante, conceptualization of digital health strategies as “a mature platform that can stand on its own two feet.” This requires building a business from scratch to consider hybrid care in all aspects of operation, “all the execution points,” technology, human resources and patient experience.

Such a model won’t focus on expanding across the U.S. as quickly as possible, as has been seen in several digital platforms and select in-person platforms. Rather, this model would zero in on specific markets and states that extend care to as many as possible, especially in under-invested rural communities.

Baymark Health Services

Industry: Addiction treatment

Last Deal: 2015, 2021

Owner: Webster Equity Partners

Lewisville, Texas-based BayMark Health Services, one of the largest behavioral health companies in the U.S., and its private equity backer, Webster Equity Partners, are exploring a sale, according to previous media reports and BHB reporting.

This is the second time around for Webster and Baymark. The company was moved to a continuation vehicle in 2021 after a previous failed process. Since then, it has expanded its reach through the North American continent.

The company named a new CEO about a year before news of the new sale process broke. There are many questions about how the deal will shake out. Baymark’s market-leading position in the outpatient addiction treatment space will make this deal a key milestone and bellwether for that part of the industry.

Baymark Health Services and Webster Equity Partners did not respond to a request for comment.

Webster Equity Partners also holds stakes in several behavioral health businesses that experts at other times have highlighted to BHB.

NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals

Industry: Psychiatric hospitals

Last Deal: September 2020

Owner: Enhanced Healthcare Partners

In this case, several market factors and other media reports show that NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals is due for a trade.

Enhanced Healthcare Partners backed the company in 2020. Now it’s the time when most private equity funds are expected to return capital from their investments. In that time, the company has doubled its footprint to eight hospitals, building a handful of new facilities. This is in itself a major accomplishment. There are also several favorable market forces, such as a crisis-level shortage of psychiatric inpatient beds.

The psychiatric hospital space is one of the most challenged in the behavioral health industry. Building these facilities is capital- and time-intensive. Despite the shortage of such facilities, many oppose their development through local land-use proceedings. Further, these types of facilities are prime targets for headline risk.

It’s also not clear where NeuroPsychiatric Hospitals will end up.

With the collective push to more outpatient care, many payers of minimized rates for psychiatric and residential care. Also, they are known to be more stringent in care management. This incentivizes these facilities to underpay staff and not staff at meaningful levels, creating a greater opportunity for potential abuse.

Once seen as the most obvious acquirer of these kinds of facilities, Acadia Healthcare (Nasdaq: ACHC) is unlikely to take on a big deal anytime soon, experts told BHB, given the company’s share price decline and its multiple investigations by federal authorities. At least one investor is pressuring Acadia Healthcare to return to its roots. Other potential strategics are also seeking to work through their challenges, including previous acquisitions, according to sources.

The headline risk may drive off other strategic or financial buyers. However, given the market dynamics, it’s not unlikely that someone will jump on the opportunity. In other reporting, one CEO told me that organizations seeking to grow ought not pass on good assets if they meet their standards.

Landmark Recovery

Industry: Addiction treatment

Last Deal: 2023

Owner: Family-owned

Landmark Recovery is presently in bankruptcy proceedings with one of its landlords — Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (Nasdaq: SBRA). While the company maintains that it is profitable overall, two of its state-specific entities have struggled to keep up with rent for three facilities across Colorado and Arkansas. The company filed for bankruptcy in August. Since then, Sabra Health Care REIT has sought to have the case transferred from the bankruptcy court to the state court to resolve the issues of missed rents and violations of lease terms.

Founded in 2016, the company has faced a string of troubles of late, even before the bankruptcy. And leading into the bankruptcy, there has apparently been some motion by the company’s owners, the Boyle family, to try to distance themselves from Landmark Recovery while maintaining a connection to what they have built.

Earlier in the year, the Boyles launched Alsos Behavioral Health and placed the daily management of the facilities under local executives. While still an affiliate of Landmark Recovery, Alsos acts as the management company of the Landmark facilities and collects 10% of the revenue the facilities generate as part of its master services agreement with Landmark, according to court documents.

The founders and leaders of Landmark Recovery, Matt and Cliff Boyle, are also the leaders of Alsos Behavioral Health. The bankruptcy process can’t be predicted. But with a degree of separation from Landmark Recovery’s historic business, there might be a chance for a cleaner breakaway for the Boyles.

Matt Boyle declined to comment for this article.

Praesum Healthcare

Industry: Addiction treatment

Last Deal: N/A

Owner: Timothy Doran, Morgan Poncy

Praesum Healthcare is also in bankruptcy proceedings. This one involves a dispute with the addiction treatment provider’s lender: City National Bank of Florida.

While the bankruptcy is still in its early stages, if there is a change in control directly by the courts, the company would present a compelling opportunity for strategics looking for a significant size boost or for private investors seeking to scale an already established entity.

Court documents show that Praesum Healthcare operates 27 locations in six states. The company had previously hoped to woo investors and become a roll-up platform investment that would invest in infrastructure and a leadership team.

The company’s leadership is already out. In August, the company fired its chief financial officer. The LinkedIn account of its former CEO said he left the company in April. The bankruptcy court has approved the hiring of a chief restructuring officer for Praesum Healthcare.

Butterfly Effects

Industry: Autism therapy

Last Deal: 2014

Owner: Moran Capital Partners

Butterfly Effects is long overdue for a trade. While most firms look at a 5-year window, Moran Capital Partners has held Butterfly Effects for about 11 years. Since then, the organization has grown. In 2015, it operated in 10 states. It now operates in-home and in-center care models in 12 states.

Earlier in the year, it said it plans to open six new centers in 2025 within its existing markets. It opened two new locations in Massachusetts earlier in the month. While the details of Moran Capital’s investment and other financing are unclear, the organization has a bent for organic growth and has already developed a model to expand its foothold in areas where it already has a presence. This could be very attractive to new investors who want to put capital behind building the autism therapy industry.

Many autism therapy providers have acquired strategic assets in recent years. However, many executives say there is a significantly greater opportunity to establish new service sites to address the fundamental care shortage in the space. Plus, many investors are seeking organizations that appear more stable after major setbacks in 2022 led to a significant slowdown in investment in autism therapy.

Butterfly Effects and Moran Capital did not respond to a request for comment.

Clarvida

Industry: Multispecialty

Last Deal: October 2018

Owner: Atar Capital

Clarvida, formerly known as Pathways Health and Community Support, is both overdue for a trade and well on its way with the kind of expansion plan that is common among organizations seeking to generate a return for their backers.

In June 2024, Clarvida rebranded and was rolling out an expansion and integration plan after being under the direction of CEO Steve Wigginton for just over a year. The focus that Wigginton described was on better integrating its disparate services, utilizing that integration to grow services in locations that didn’t yet have the services that exist in other markets and to triple the number of people it serves by 2030. At that time, Wigginton said he was not under immediate pressure to get the organization sold.

A spokesperson for Atar Capital told BHB it does not comment on strategic decisions regarding portfolio companies.

BlueSprig Pediatrics

Industry: Autism therapy

Last Deal: 2017

Owner: KKR

Several experts in the field said that they are watching BlueSprig Pediatrics for a sale. However, BHB report did not establish whether or not the company will sell. KKR, the investment giant that helped found BlueSprig, also declined to comment.

It’s one of the largest autism therapy organizations in the nation. Its website lists 158 locations in 19 states. It has also executed and integrated two notable organizations in its history: Florida Autism Center in 2020 and Trumpet Behavioral Health in 2023.

The responses of several sources used to assess their take on BlueSprig Pediatrics took on a common theme: “We don’t know when, but we assume KKR wants a return on their investment.”

Some posited that it could be sooner than later given the upswing in autism therapy dealmaking in 2025. The theory is that dealmaking will accelerate in 2026.

Some sources did wonder which firm would acquire BlueSprig. While details of its finances are unclear, some assumed that a strong balance sheet and demand-elevated multiples would weed out several buyers. Still, trading to another PE firm possible.

Others suggested that the company may be able to sell itself in regions to interested strategics or other buyers at strong multiples to defray the bulk of selling the whole company. Others suggested that the hold period may continue with KKR receiving periodic disbursements from the company and generating a return on capital in a longer but more methodical way.