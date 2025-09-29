Acadia Set on ‘Refocusing’ Strategy for 2026, Signals Additional Facility Closures Are on the Table

This morning, Acadia Healthcare (Nasdaq: ACHC) CEO Chris Hunter acknowledged “incremental weaknesses” and the underperformance of multiple facilities as one reason for a $300 million cut in expected spending for next year.

Moving into 2026, the company still anticipates accelerating volume and strong growth from adding between 500-700 new beds, aiming to unlock the free cash flow power of the business.

Hunter’s participation at the Jefferies Healthcare Services Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, marked the first time the CEO had publicly spoken about Acadia’s latest struggles, including the recent closure of five eating disorder facilities and the decline in its stock price.

Advertisement

As one of the nation’s largest networks of behavioral health care and substance use treatment facilities, Acadia Healthcare operates 274 locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico. In recent years, it has repeatedly faced questions over the quality and safety of its facilities.

Hunter’s comments come amid new pressure from one of its investors, Engine Capital, which last week published a letter addressed to the CEO pushing for multiple companywide changes, including a recommendation that it sell some of its assets. He did not directly comment on the letter, but did share how he hopes to drive some labor and cost improvements across the company.

“The way that we’ve leveraged technology is something that attracts candidates in. I think we’ve done a very good job of talking about the investments that we’re making in the business and also in our staff,” Hunter said during the Jefferies conference. “That has really helped us track talent and bring retention down. … The overall trends on the labor front we’ll always continue to monitor, but we believe that those are stabilized.”

Advertisement

After publishing some preliminary 2026 guidance, Hunter said Acadia will not share further details ahead of its upcoming third-quarter investor call. The company’s stock was down again following Hunter’s comments.

Since 2025 began, Acadia has shuttered multiple facilities, faced allegations of abuse and drawn scrutiny from federal lawmakers over its opioid treatment programs (OTPs). Yet, its core metrics for Q1 and Q2 have mostly remained on track.

“We also would just acknowledge that 2025 for us has been a challenging year,” Hunter said. “On the volume front, we’ve come in a little bit below our expectations this year, primarily due to weaker Medicaid volumes in our acute line of business. We’ve also seen some incremental weaknesses in the third quarter.”

Cutting expansion costs by $300 million heading into 2026 is one way the company hopes to better position itself for success. The company will likely cut that even further in 2027 as it works toward demonstrating its underlying free cash flow power, Hunter noted.

Acadia has seen rising acuity among all patient populations and conditions throughout the last year, Hunter said, adding that increasing the number of existing beds will add “material contributions” to the company’s volume and operating profitability.

Closing additional facilities is not off the table as the company hopes to tighten its strategy and improve overall performance.

“I’ve said before, if there are instances where there is a facility that doesn’t fit our strategy, we’re going to be aggressive,” Hunter said. “We won’t hesitate to take action.”

Acadia executives are engaged in an ongoing review of the company’s portfolio of facilities and since Q2 they have paused at least two projects totaling $100 million collectively. Further restricting its capital expenditures in the coming two years will help it accelerate a positive free cash flow status, Hunter explained.

“We’re refocusing a number of our planned bed additions as well to a narrower group of locations that we believe have a more favorable reimbursement environment,” he said.

“We’ve really had to look at this. … We’re looking at this on a market-by-market basis, as well as looking at the demand.”

Hunter said there are currently five additional facilities the company is closely monitoring for possible closure, but did not specify whether investors should expect to see closures or sales of these entities.

“We do have valuable real estate and in some markets that will factor into the calculus,” Hunter said. “We are always looking for opportunities to enhance shareholder value. So if we don’t see a sustainable path for a given facility and the underlying real estate – and we think that there’s an opportunity to unlock value – of course, we’re going to capitalize on that.”