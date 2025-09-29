UHS Hit with $500M Punitive Damages for Improper Interference

Universal Health Care Services (NYSE:UHS) is fighting back after a Nevada jury slammed one of its subsidiaries with $500 million in punitive damages regarding allegations of improper interference with business relationships when doctors left one medical group to join another.

The jury awarded UHS of Delaware and Pinnacle Management Group, Nevada, an additional $4.7 million in compensatory damages.

UHS stated that, based on Nevada statutory law, the organization expected punitive damages to be reduced to a maximum of roughly $14 million. In an SEC filing, the provider also noted that “Nevada Supreme Court precedent could further reduce the amount of punitive damages.”

This isn’t UHS’ first large court-ordered payout. In 2024, the provider was ordered to pay $535 million in damages related to a sexual assault suit. UHS subsidiary Pavilion Behavioral Health System denied liability in a case that alleged that an underage patient was sexually assaulted by another underage patient in 2020. The judge eventually reduced the verdict to $180 million.

The provider also paid $122 million in a 2020 lawsuit, which alleged the company billed for unnecessary inpatient behavioral health services and received illegal kickbacks.

Still, UHS isn’t the only major behavioral health entity to face substantial legal fines and settlements. Its competitor, Acadia Healthcare (Nasdaq: ACHC), had to pay a plaintiff involved in a case of sexual abuse of a child.