Ashley Addiction Treatment Raises $17M to Fuel Research Efforts, Family Programming

Ashley Addiction Treatment has raised $17 million as part of a $20 million capital campaign to fund new research efforts and expand programming.

The campaign focuses on four priorities: a new research facility, renovations and upgrades to existing facilities, expanding family programs and providing treatment scholarships.

The new research facility, dubbed Namvary Research Building, will house a team of researchers tasked with publishing new findings and then translating those findings into evidence-based protocols for clinical practice.

Advertisement

“At Ashley, we have a strong research team that’s been advancing the science of recovery for

years,” Dr. Greg Hobelmann, co-CEO and president of Ashley, said in a statement. “With a new research center, we’ll be able to build on that foundation, dig deeper into what truly works and share those insights more broadly. From precision medicine to data-driven care, we’re committed to generating evidence that helps patients and families, and not just at Ashley, but across the field.”

Havre de Grace, Maryland-based Ashley was founded in 1983 as a nonprofit SUD treatment provider. Its services include inpatient care, which provides for 117 patient treatment beds, as well as an outpatient program, virtual care options, family services, alumni services, youth services and a men’s extended care program. The provider reported a total revenue of $43.3 million in 2024, according to its annual report.

Advertisement

In 2024, Ashley Addiction Treatment expanded its scope of care with the launch of its virtual mental health services for all Maryland residents, regardless of whether a patient has an SUD diagnosis.

The provider has been interested in incorporating new technologies and treatment modalities into its care for some time. For example, in 2023, it announced an ongoing research program with the wearables company WHOOP to study wearable devices and addiction medicine.

Ashley Addiction Treatment isn’t the only SUD provider with substantial research efforts. Wernersville, Pennsylvania-based Caron Treatment Centers is a nonprofit SUD treatment provider that has also integrated research into care.