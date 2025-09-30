BrentCare Behavioral Health Acquires Modern Recovery Network

Brentwood, Tennessee-based BrentCare Behavioral Health has acquired Modern Recovery Network.

The deal adds several facilities and a nationwide telehealth provider organization to the assets of BrentCare Behavioral Health. The company now has two residential treatment centers (which it had prior to the deal), two residential locations in Arizona, a partial hospitalization program in Arizona and a residential treatment facility in Idaho.

The terms of the deal or deal completion date were not disclosed. BrentCare Behavioral Health has not responded to a request for comment.

Advertisement

“We are thrilled to welcome [Modern Recovery Network] into the BrentCare family,” Buddy Turner, CEO of BrentCare Behavioral Health said in the release. “Their commitment to clinical excellence and innovative programming complements our own, and together we will be better positioned to address the critical shortage of adolescent behavioral health services nationwide.”

Headquartered in Phoenix, Modern Recovery Network offers virtual intensive outpatient programming and recovery coaching for adults as well as family therapy, teen group therapy and individual teen therapy.

Modern Recovery Network was previously held by Scottsdale, Arizona-based SpringBoard Recovery, which acquired Modern Recovery on April 1, 2022.

Advertisement

Michele Canale was CEO of Modern Recovery Network leading into the deal.

BrentCare Behavioral Health is backed by the private equity fund Health Enterprise Partners. The firm invested in BrentCare in August 2023.

The company’s de novo expansion efforts are focused on finding a brand and experience that resonates with local communities and expanding within those areas to make the most of relationships and learnings from that market, according to Chris Dooney, vice president of finance and development at BrentCare Behavioral Health, who spoke at Behavioral Health Business’ INVEST 2024 conference.

The move represents the industry’s interest in and ultimately unresolved approach to telehealth and virtual care models. Many executives note that it will be a permanent demand from patients. However, the landscape of the market is far from understood as federal regulations remain unresolved following the end of COVID-era flexibility.

Companies that ultimately resolve the genuine integration of in-facility services and telehealth will likely be seen as market leaders. Significant interest has followed these types of models in outpatient mental health as represented by companies such as Two Chairs. On the addiction treatment side, companies such as PursueCare are pushing forward with the intent of truly integrating virtual care and other tech tools, such as digital therapeutics, with traditional care settings.

The youth behavioral health space has been fraught with challenges in recent years. COVID revealed in startling terms the relative shortage of specialized services and facilities that can cater to youth. However, it has also been one of the most challenging as payers have sought to cut back funding for more intensive settings such as inpatient and residential treatment settings without accounting for the higher severity of needs forced into outpatient settings. Further, a string of operator-generated controversies has led to a degree of demonization of the space, highlighting the inherent reputational risk associated with operating in this space.

BHB has tracked some additional activity in the youth behavioral health space. Earlier in the month, we reported that a former Embark Behavioral Health C-suite leader has founded and now leads a new pediatric inpatient company called Velocity Health Group.