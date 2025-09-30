How Medicaid, Parity Laws, and Ghost Networks Are Disrupting Behavioral Health Care

This is a BHB+ exclusive article

The payer-provider relationship is a delicate balancing act, often complicated by conflicting priorities and mismatched incentives.

And it’s likely only to become more complex as the evolving regulatory landscape puts pressure on payers to improve access to care. This comes as payers are also watching their behavioral health expenditure balloon.

Meanwhile, providers are operating on tight margins and may face new challenges as the Medicaid budget is reduced.

Advertisement

Navigating these competing priorities can be a challenge. However, Transformation Care Network CEO Brian Wheelan has been on both sides of the conversation, having served as both a provider and a payer.



In this BHB+ TALKS conversation, Senior Editor Laura Lovett sat down with Wheelan to talk about the future of payer-provider conversations.

Laura Lovett: Hello. Welcome, everyone, to today’s BHB+ Talks. We are so lucky to be joined by Transformation Care Network CEO Brian Wheelan to talk all about provider, payer relationships. Welcome, Brian.

Advertisement

Brian Wheelan: Good morning, Laura. Nice to be here. Thank you.

Lovett: Let’s dive into some of these big payer questions. How are you preparing for potential changes in the regulatory landscape, such as mental health parity enforcement, or value-based care initiatives?

Wheelan: Regulatory environment right now, I think like everybody, I do not have a crystal ball. One of my watch words is always don’t overreact. I don’t think this is a time to make big, bold moves, et cetera. I would say there are two big arcs to watch. They don’t necessarily move day-to-day, week-to-week. These are longer things.

First one, mental health parity. We’re in decade two of that. I still think it’s early innings in the evolution there. I tell you, as a provider, and I think this is true for any of us that are in the outpatient space, I think parity is having a pretty big impact on our competitive landscape. If you look at the big blues commercial plans, they are investing pretty heavily in some of these MSO relationships like Headway or Alma or Grow, or some of these others that are out there.

They’re bringing, essentially private practice into networks to combat some of this phantom network accusations that are, I think, pretty factual and pretty grounded. They’re giving them pretty good deals. The Blue Network in particular, which owns Headway, is willing to go deep into the valley of death and lose a lot of money in order to bring that network expansion into being.

I think that has a huge impact on our labor environment. When I look at parity right now, it plays out in a lot of different ways. It’s a long game and very good for all of us. Right now, though, it is adding fuel onto the labor market in a very material way because they’re giving a lot away for free to try and get those individual therapists in particular into their network. That’s number one. I think that’s a very meaningful impact that people need to keep their eyes on.

The second one is the obvious one, which is, you can be pro-Trump, anti-Trump, whatever, that’s not really the big story. The big story is there’s a 10% deficit. Whether or not you like this administration or the next, a reckoning is coming. If you take Medicaid and you take Medicare, and you are concerned about the safety net, you do need to have your eyes on the ball of what’s happening at the state level and at the federal level.

The sustainability of the program has been in question for some time. Again, you can like or not like the Affordable Care Act, but the fact is, most of that coverage expansion was deficit-funded. Again, that’s not a value statement, it just is. The match, the FMAP, to the amount of federal dollars that go into the Medicaid program for the adult expansion, originally at 100% federal, tapering down to 90% federal.

Again, not a political statement, but as a former Medicaid director, I can tell you that my big thing is how do I keep the promise to the categorically eligible people? I understand why people do not like the 90% reimbursement to the adults. I think it’s relatively unaffordable and it’s actually not the core of the safety net. I think the politics on that aren’t likely to change.

I think austerity is here for a while. I think, for a decade, you need to be looking at that. That will be painful day to day, but I will tell you, I don’t mind a little bit of austerity because I think it brings clarity. There are a lot of primary care practices who do mental health, and I understand the integration argument, but they cannot afford to lose money. Austerity clarifies that.

This is a controversial statement, but there’s a lot of money that was floating around in the CCBHC market. I think they were pretty profligate with it. I think it had some detrimental effects on the labor market. Disciplined CCBHCs drive value, drive focus, drive outcomes. I like that. That creates clarity for us and for others.

The big example I use, and I apologize for the long-winded answer in terms of just keeping your eye on the ball, you can go to any hospital in America. I don’t care whether it’s academic, community, large, small, rural, any one of them. If they run a behavioral health line, the CFO of that hospital will tell you they lose money on mental health.

Yet, if you go to every free-standing psych hospital in America, they make 30% margins. That’s about focus, and that’s about clarity, and that’s about cost structure, and that’s about discipline. The onus on us as outpatient providers is to have that discipline and to make money in outpatient mental health when others cannot. I think austerity brings clarity because I think the industry remains relatively undisciplined.

Lovett: It’s really interesting. I’d like to get into how providers can have that clarity and have that discipline, and also prepare for those Medicaid, potentially eligibility, redeterminations. I know some providers are talking about bringing caseworkers in to help folks re-enroll, et cetera. How do you think that providers should really go about that with cuts on the table?

Wheelan: It’s a big deal. Depending on where you are in the country, it’s already happened. The pandemic ended, and the federal government mandated the return to eligibility checks in April of 2024. Some states did that pretty aggressively. The new rules are mandatory at least twice per year. There are states that are doing that already. We operate in several of those.

For us, the ability to really go beyond what your clearinghouse offers on eligibility was quite a big deal. We actually did use business process automation, or the buzzword, AI, to basically be able for us to do continuous eligibility checks. Instead of saying, “Hey, Laura came here, what’s your insurance? I’m going to go check your insurance,” we have built a bot in the states that we operate that literally crawls through every single contracted payer we have to look for continuous eligibility changes, not just Medicaid, but commercial as well.

That’s actually had real benefits for us because we’re picking up secondaries and other things. It always confounds people. You would think that the patient coming in has some sense of what their insurance is. You’d be fairly surprised how often what’s presented is not actually accurate or up-to-date. The onus is on us, frustrating as it is, to deal with that.

We invested real money, it was almost $500,000, to build process automation so that we did not have to rely on patients or clearinghouses, or government websites, or what have you. I think you’re going to have to be on your front foot on that. That’s just the reality in our space. It was painful up front, now it’s a weapon.

Lovett: That’s really interesting. I wanted to go back to something you were talking about with ghost networks and how a lot of payers are really focused on access. Do you think that payers right now are focused more on that access point than necessarily the value point, or is it a balance of both that payers are looking at?

Wheelan: First of all, let me make a judgey statement. It’s hard to talk about payers as a monolith. What do I mean by that? One, state-to-state variation within even a single payer is material. Aetna, Massachusetts is not the same as Aetna, Maryland or Pennsylvania as Aetna, Illinois or whatever. They do not speak with one voice by market.

Then interestingly, within a payer, they are the ultimate multi-headed dragon. Clinical talks a lot, but has very little power in the operating entity of a payer. CFOs have a lot of power, but they’re not the operators. Networks are who we mostly work with, but they’re not as connected with clinical and operations as they ought to be. One of the challenges you have with a payer is you often get different answers or different versions of the truth from the same payer, but different departments on the same day.

One of, I think, the biggest challenges for all of us, and this is particularly true from a value-based payment perspective, is to have the financial wing, the clinical wing, the ops wing, the network wing, and the program integrity wing of a payer all singing from the same hymnal is almost impossible, which is one of the reasons why I remain so skeptical from a value-based payments perspective because clinical says one thing, network does another, and ops can’t do either of what the other two were saying. They struggle to adjudicate their claims and do things that are consistent with the programmatic goals that they’re articulating.

That is a nightmare for us, because all that does is increase DSO, make it difficult to get payments, and make it difficult to have consistency. That’s just a general statement. It guides the way in which we engage with payers. Obviously, we are trying to be proactive. We view ourselves as a force for good. We are 99.6% in network revenue. We live off of payers.

I worked in the payer world for 25 years, and I am acutely aware of how grossly inadequate their operations actually are, and how difficult it is for them to do some things that you think ought to be pretty simple. Then your question about access. Clearly, access remains the main goal that they’re having.

Now, to my point on, they talk with different voices, if you are really out there measuring network access, looking at provider directory accuracy, trying to get a child’s care, trying to do anybody that’s got complicated diagnoses, trying to get a follow-up after hospitalization, access for people that have some meaningful acuity remains very difficult.

If you’re not just the garden variety, halfway functioning woman with coverage, they can get coverage, but you start to go to kids, you start to go to geriatrics, you start to go to complexity, that’s not happening. Suicidality, you name it, cherry-picking is alive and well. Access remains very important.

However, if you go to the finance wing, or the program integrity wing of a payer right now, and they’re freaking out because they over-indexed on telehealth, a lot of formerly out-of-network providers are coming in network. ABA was not covered, now it is. Addiction was not covered, now it is. Residential was not covered, now it is. IOP and partial are exploding. People are using more services.

They’re looking at it, and all they see is a doubling and a doubling again of care. Rate of change matters. If you’re a funder or you’re the CFO, you’re looking at mental health and you’re like, “What the hell is going on?” This is like the end of earth. That does not equate to adequate access at the consumer level because for decades, consumption from a payer perspective of mental health has been suppressed by not having people be in network, by having limits, by not covering ABA, by not covering telehealth, et cetera.

We do not know where water finds its level yet. We just know the rate of change is unsustainable from the perspective of a payer. I struggle to find very many people out there right now who feel like we have too much access to in-network care for a wide spectrum of mental health services. Both can be true. I think you have that problem right now with payers that makes the conversation very difficult.

Lovett: That’s really interesting. You hear it on all the earnings calls where spending has gone up. It’s the GLP-1s and mental health.

Wheelan: It has. It’s objectively true. Mental health is part of the problem. That doesn’t mean our access problem without cherry-picking has been solved. Expanding of coaching networks and expanding a bunch of stuff in and of themselves may be useful, but that doesn’t solve some of the real things that are driving, whether or not people are staying in school, staying in work, committing suicide, some of these Tier 1 outcomes that are really about the health of the nation right now.

I think it’s still pretty difficult for you to get access to care for a child on an in-network basis at any reasonable timeframe. I think getting hospital discharged acutely suicidal individual who may have co-occurring disorders, getting access to a qualified person for that on an in-network basis quickly can remain a challenge.

Lovett: That makes a lot of sense. I also just wanted to remind the audience, you can submit questions via the Q&A function. We’ll try to sprinkle those throughout. Now, we’ve touched on this a little bit, but it’s a broad question. What emerging trends in pay relations should behavioral health providers be monitoring and prepared for?

Wheelan: The immediate consequence of the rate of change that we were just talking about is program integrity. The payers right now, we’ll see what happens as we go into ’26. I think they probably will reverse their fortunes a little bit. ’24 and ’25 has been a wipeout for payers. Most of them, you can see it in either their debt filings or in their earnings calls or whatever, they’re deeply upside down.

The Medicare program has had some material changes. People are worried about Medicaid and utilization because of GLP-1s and a whole bunch of stuff is sky-high. Their medical loss ratios are sky-high, and they are losing money. That flows downhill. That shows up in the form of audits, program integrity, take-backs, really clear example, you can see it in writing, Aetna has announced that they will just stop paying 99215s, which is the high-acuity or long psychiatry E&M code.

They’re like, “You’re going to have to prove to us that was valid.” That’s just a cost-savings measure. It is a gross violation of parity. It is inappropriate. It is disrespectful. I think you will find that type of behavior all over the place. We’re going to do 2 million visits this year. We’ve got over 1,500 clinicians. We’re contracted with 100 payers. We’ve had 65 audits here to date.

You’ve got to be ready. Going in and only talking about rates versus talking about all the other things that are happening, I think, can be a really difficult conversation. They’re looking to save money, and they’re going to save it on the backs of providers because that’s what they do.

Lovett: How do you initially approach conversations with new payers with an established mutual understanding of quality metrics and shared goals?

Wheelan: I’m going to be rude for a minute and say it’s a naïve question. I’ll give you a real story. We are in what I would call very sophisticated markets. We’re in Massachusetts, we’re in Maryland, we’re in Pittsburgh, where I’ve got UPMC and Allegheny Health Network, which are deeply integrated delivery networks. I’ve got two markets with Kaiser.

I’m in the Seattle market where I’ve got University of Washington, which is a leader of mental health around us. We are in markets where the payers, I would characterize are quite sophisticated. Without naming names, I would tell you that I have gone with quality metrics at scale to several of these payers, including integrated delivery networks.

It’s like, “Hey, here’s what we’re seeing. You also deliver care, and you are also a payer. How does this compare to what you do? Can we benchmark? Can we have a conversation here about how you’re defining quality, how we’re defining quality?” They looked at me and they’re like, “You’re collecting more data than we are. We don’t really know how to benchmark that.”

What the clinical portion of a payer says, and what they actually do are not the same. The number of contracts that we have where any serious, scaled, statistically relevant role of quality is still pretty nonexistent. That is not to say we don’t have big value-based payment arrangements. We do. They’re just not on the way you traditionally think about measurements, quality, driving outcomes.

They’re actually about, to your earlier point, access. Our biggest value-based payment contract, which is a big one and it has driven real change for us, measures three things. They ask what percentage of your total appointments are new patients. They’re looking to see, are you open? The second thing is they actually are looking at what percentage of our appointments are delivered nights and weekends because that is a measure of access.

They know that is a way to make sure children have better access to care because they’re in school, and it rewards and creates access for working people, which is very important to their employer funders. Then the third thing is they look and validate whether or not we take hospital discharges. For them, hospital discharges is not only important because of HEDIS follow-up rates and the relationship to suicide, but secondly, that’s a way for them to ask the question, are you cherry-picking?

Because a lot of practices don’t take hospital discharges because hospital discharges bring complexity. They bring suicidality. They bring co-occurring disorders. They bring just real heavy stuff. That payer relationship, which we’ve now replicated, is basically looking at, do you take new people? Are you actually doing more than 9:00 to 5:00? Are you broadly helping coverage without just being telehealth, and are you cherry-picking? If you answer all of those things the right way, and you can show it with the data, you actually have a higher rate systematically.

I view that, by the way, as very pragmatic. It’s something they can do. It doesn’t put a disproportionate onus on their claims adjudication system to do back flips every time you submit a claim. It’s highly practical. It’s focused on things that matter. By the way, just putting on my Cinecat again, one of the hardest things about value-based payments, is so often they’re focused on doing less of something, and they just come out with a view of, “Hey, I want to save money, I want to do this.”

I always start the conversation with, “What are you trying to accomplish?” So much of mental health is about, I actually need more of something. Actually, fee-for-service is a really good way to get more of something. People look at it and say fee-for-service can’t be a value-based payment, but if you need more access to children’s care, guess what you should do? Pay fee-for-service at a higher rate and guess what you’ll get? More of it.

It depends on what you’re trying to do. Sometimes it’s a bundle, sometimes it’s a reward for certain behaviors. I try and have these conversations that are not about– What is often the case is some executive at some plan has basically put down an edict that says, “80% of contracts must be value-based,” and they come out with a hammer looking for nails just to sign deals because they’re following their budget for that year with total disregard for what problem we’re actually trying to solve out here in the wild.

Lovett: We do have a question from the audience, which is, what do you think are common metrics of quality the industry should be orienting to aside from just access timelines?

Wheelan: I think the literature is pretty clear here. Access does matter. Speed to appointment is a meaningful explainer of engagement, engagement drives outcome. I don’t think they’re wrong to measure it. The second largest contributor is therapeutic alliance. Does the patient trust their provider? Do they feel like they’re listening? Are they developing rapport?

Speed plus therapeutic alliance gets you a lot. That can be measured. There are tools out there. ARM-5, the Agnew Relationship Measurement Scale, is a very well-documented, validated tool for measuring therapeutic alliance. There are others. Then I think from there, there’s no shortage of condition-specific tools. Everyone talks about the PHQ-9 and the GAT-7.

There’s a million very well-validated, appropriate tools that inform diagnostics and decision-making and can measure symptom relief or not. The data is also fairly clear that it’s less sometimes about the skill and what you do with the tools. It’s, did you use one? Because it informs conversation and it sets the table for clinical decision-making.

In my mind, we try and do three things right now, which is measure ruthlessly speed, we measure therapeutic alliance using both tools, but also a simple one, which is did the patient come back? Because a lot of times it’s just one visit. Did they come for a second? Are they getting that engagement? Then the third, did our clinicians use a condition-relevant tool and did they do it longitudinally? Start there.

That, based on the literature, explains 75% to 80% of all outcomes. If you can create process discipline around speed, relationship, and the use of measures, skill will follow. That’s about supervision. That’s about training. That’s about all those other things. Again, that doesn’t have to be rocket science. When it comes to conversations with the payers, this isn’t about how much you move the measure.

Were you using the measure? Can we isolate people who weren’t getting better and talk about doing something differently? We try to be super pragmatic, but I will tell you that there’s a lot of crickets and not much on the other side of those conversations. We know it’s the right thing to do, and we are leading. We are very, very focused on doing things that ordinary private practice cannot, at scale.

Lovett: The other part of that is data, too. What role does data transparency play in building trust with payer partners? What metrics are you finding most compelling to share? I guess I’d even extend that, too, to what data do you expect from your payer partners, too? Is there a back and forth sharing of that?

Wheelan: Let me answer that two ways. I do think sharing data as a provider to the payers and just being transparent about what you’re working on and what’s going on, and just the rhythm of the business, and have regular check-ins is fairly important, because what you’re trying to avoid is the only time I engage with you is when I’m annoyed about rates, or I’m trying to get money, or trying to navigate some change.

I do think the relationship building that comes from sharing operational and clinical data with some regularity with big payers does a lot to deepen relationships. When we go into those conversations, we do share data about the volume of hospital discharges or residential discharges. What is our time of day? Hey, we’re seeing people at nights and weekends.

We show them the spectrum of psychiatry and therapy. We show them our engagement rates, which is people coming back after first appointments and other things. We show them our speed to appointments. We show them the language, diversity, and the makeup of our clinical base that we really can meet in our communities. Those are things that we talk to them about expressly to not go in and talk about rates.

I think that’s super important. I will say that I find those conversations pretty one-sided. The ability for plans to share data regularly is pretty limited. I don’t like to get into the wars over carve-outs versus carve-ins or what have you. What I will tell you is that plans have largely integrated away their mental health specialty. Their ability to share data has diminished.

The only plans from whom I get regular data with dedicated network liaisons are carve-outs. You can not like them on other things. The reality is if you’re in a Carillon or Optum or other, as you see it a little bit more on the Medicaid side, their behavioral health expertise and the depth of their data-sharing capability is notably different than going into an integrated blue plan, for example.

Lovett: Interesting. We have another question. They’re asking, any thoughts on payers resetting the metrics based on most recent performance such that it makes it continually more difficult to hit what the agreement was?

Wheelan: This is the age-old problem for everything. This is managed care problems too. I used to be on the payer side, and if you saved money, your rates just went down. You have this no-good deed goes unpunished. We have a good value-based contract right now that has a baseline. Then what they’re really measuring on is, was there any improvement against the baseline?

Then we did have to squabble with them a lot. This was on the percentage of appointments that were allocated to new patients. We were already running like 16%, 17% of all appointments were new patients. They wanted to continue improvement on it. You do have to have a point of view. It’s like, “Hey, 15% is pretty good.” You go find me somebody else who’s doing more than that, and I’ll have a conversation.

I do think my general theme on there is about preparation, it’s about point of view. You do need to be willing to be pretty hard-edged. I think if you took a poll of payers who have worked with me, I don’t think I’m winning the Mr. America popularity contest for working with payers, because I think they see me as pretty prickly. I’ve been doing this for 25 years. I was a payer for a long time. I ran Medicaid. We are a large provider.

I have a point of view, and I don’t really care whether or not they have the money. They’re not always right. I’ll be candid. A lot of the people we work with on the contracting side of mental health are not actually the A-team. The A-team is out contracting with integrated delivery systems for really complicated cardiology bundles and all kinds of other stuff. Mental health, they’re not the leaders that are payers. I think that we have too many people who are too accommodating in our industry who take bad deals, and it’s not helpful.

Lovett: We have a question from a smaller provider here saying, can you provide suggestions for the little guy? Single-shingle clinic with a few providers and clinicians that are looking to increase rates, get into meaningful contracts that reward high-quality care, so difficult to find that right person on the other side of the table within the payer teams.

Wheelan: That question for me, I have nothing but empathy for them because I am a big provider, and I struggle to get attention of some meaningful payers. I think you have seen large plans right now either integrate away their network teams. They are automating and using AI for other things. There are layoffs left and right. It is real. That is not like somebody being like, “Hey, what are we doing wrong?” There is a systematic problem right now to get somebody on the other side of the table to engage and give you the time of day.

I do think the individual providers are, not individual, but the smaller, are hurt right now by the advents, I mentioned at the top of the call, we talked about Headway, we talked about Alma, we talked about Grow, we talked about these MSO platforms. They are delivering large networks of smaller providers into the payers in a very turnkey way.

That is convenient right now, because the payers need provider directories that are accurate and actually have people in them who take appointments. That ability to grow the network quickly responds to a very acute pain point for those plans right now as they are also trying to reduce their own costs. It is about persistence. It is about dedication.

I think it is unique, we do have a full-time person who does nothing but engage with the plans. This is not like a low-level person. It is somebody who has worked with me for a decade. I meet with that individual every single day. 9.30 in the morning, every morning, we go over our agenda for what we are doing on payer stuff. It is to manage our payers on that front. It is about attention. It is about time. It is about resources. That does favor larger payers. That is just the reality, or, excuse me, larger providers. I hate to be negative on that, but I do think it is true.

Lovett: Makes sense. I know there is a big debate between also backing. Do you think having a PE partner changes reimbursement strategy, and does it impact other parts of the business, or is that just a funding model?

Wheelan: I can only speak for us. It is a funding model. It certainly doesn’t shape what you ask for, how you relate to payers. If anything, it makes it a little bit more of an uphill battle because there is definitely a dismissiveness, I would say, for for-profit providers versus not-for-profit providers. That really annoys me, I will be perfectly honest, just because I think capital structure is fairly irrelevant.

Again, I always go back to when I ran a Medicaid program, this notion that we should somehow do things special for not-for-profit providers never really resonated with me because what I was watching was, first of all, they do not pay taxes and yet are largely dependent on taxpayer-funded programs. Ironic. Secondly, they have access to labor programs and debt forgiveness programs, loan forgiveness programs, subsidized lending, and a whole bunch of other things that are not available to other providers.

All I saw was not-for-profit hospitals buying up multi-specialty outpatient groups, using their not-for-profit status to drive consolidation. Everybody talks about private equity driving consolidation. The data does not show that. The data shows hospitals driving consolidation using their site-based reimbursement at hospitals and extending it into outpatient, driving consolidation with an unlevel playing field. This notion of capital structures driving policy is a real bugaboo of mine.

I am a fierce advocate of what would hold us to account on a level playing field. I would tell you where private equity makes a big difference, and it’s ironic because I think people equate it with short-term, it’s the opposite. We have built 45 new clinics over the last three years. That takes money. That also means you will lose money for a while. We have reformed our revenue cycle management system because you have to be outstanding on billing and collections in today’s payer environment. You need industrial strength RCM. That takes money.

The ability to deploy capital consistent with the strategy that reflects what we’re trying to do, which in our case is create a big front door with rapid intake, be in network, participate in Medicaid, be in-person, build clinics where I’ve got psychiatry and therapy off an in-person chassis and extend that into nights and weekends, those things are not free.

Private equity for me is about putting money against my strategy, and having somebody back our management team to execute our strategy to increase access to high-quality care on an in-network basis. I think the payers, generally, once we keep our promises and do what we say we do, they respect that.

If I go to them and say, ”Hey, do you need clinics in Fall River? Do you need clinics in Lawrence? Do you need a clinic in Baltimore?” Whatever the case is where we’re going through, and we’re able to establish that there’s a place where there’s access problems, and I’m actually able to show up with a clinic, that’s pretty helpful.

Lovett: That makes a lot of sense. We have a few more minutes. What are some of those larger trends that you would be watching, besides even payer trends right now, that you would be watching if you were a smaller provider or other providers? What’s on your top of your mind right now?

Wheelan: A couple of things come to mind. I think in the psychiatry lane, there’s just exciting things happening. If you follow the pipeline of drugs, of what the evidence is currently looking at, everybody’s focused on psilocybin, et cetera, which, by the way, I think is real and is very exciting. Spravato and its ability to provide relief right now for acute suicidality is pretty amazing.

Then to do therapy adjacent to that in a way that really takes advantage to, and responds the increased plasticity and fertility of what’s happening in the brain when you’ve had that type of dissociative agent actually administered, that’s pretty exciting, and that doesn’t need to go all the way to psychedelics. That’s here now. TMS is real. The evidence is really strong.

80% of people who have not responded to ordinary course treatments, which means two or three courses of psychopharmacology and therapy, 82% of people respond with some symptom mitigation. 60% get full remission. It’s pretty enduring. I think there’s a lot going on in psychiatry. I think that’s pretty interesting. I do think that referral sources– I’m a big believer in therapy. I think it drives extraordinary value. I think it drives sustained behavior change and skills building.

I think it’s one of the best value interventions out there. When I go out to referral sources, and when I go out to payers, and I go out to other folks, there remains a little bit of a tyranny of psychiatry. They want to know that you’ve got psychiatrists too. I think that remains an important trend, and it’s only getting stronger based on where the evidence is. That would be a first thought.

A second thought is, I can’t really tell, I’m not looking to offend people on the call, I’m sure I already have. I can’t really tell what’s happening with the digital space, to be perfectly honest. It was clearly a pandemic trend. A lot of money went into it. A lot of bad practices were enabled. A lot of bad labor practices were sustained. A lot of self-serving claims of quality and inequality were out there.

I think the jury’s out as to exactly what the role of digital only is in core delivery. There’s clearly a role. There’s clearly a role. I think it’s interesting, and exactly how sustainable those models are, and what they’re spending on marketing, what they’re doing to the labor market and stuff. I spend a lot of time thinking and worrying about that because we are definitively in-person and also do telehealth.

Every one of our employees belongs to a physical clinic where they report to work at least a few days a week. Knowing what’s going on in that labor market around us is profoundly important, and I can’t really tell. Because there’s still money available, and that’s a big one. Generally speaking, I would say the labor market’s a lot better than it was a couple of years ago.

We’re seeing that there’s more discipline in what people pay. There’s more sustainability in how people think about it. That’s generally more helpful if you’re a good provider. Never go so far as to say the therapy market’s easy. It’s not, but it’s a lot better than it was.

Then we’ve talked about the payer trends at large. I think that is a lot of what they say. It’s more bark than bite. Hopefully, the overall arc towards more proof-of-evidence-based care, more actual measurement of quality becomes a reality. We’ve been talking about this for 20 years, and the progress is slow.

Lovett: That was great. I feel like we touched on so many topics and really got into what is going on in terms of payer relationships right now, what’s the future. Thank you so much. Thanks, everyone, for asking questions. This will be available to our members on the BHB website, and it will also be sent out. Thank you so much, Brian. This was a great conversation.