Future Leader: Alexxis Ames, Director of Accounts, Hansei Solutions

Alexxis Ames, Director of Accounts at Hansei Solutions, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for patients and older adults, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Ames sat down with Behavioral Health Business to share what drew her to the home health & home care industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of home health & home care, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
BHB: What drew you to the behavioral health industry?
Ames: I was drawn to this industry because it’s where purpose meets people. Behavioral health is deeply human, and the opportunity to help organizations remove administrative and financial barriers so clinicians can focus on healing really spoke to me. It’s work that matters, and that’s what pulled me in — and keeps me here.
BHB: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Ames: That leadership isn’t about always having the answers — it’s about creating space for your team to bring theirs. In behavioral health, especially, empathy and trust are essential not just in clinical care, but in management and collaboration too.
BHB: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of the behavioral health industry, what would it be?
Ames: I’d create a seamless connection between access, affordability, and care — eliminating the administrative friction that often delays or prevents people from receiving treatment. In the future, getting help should feel as easy and stigma-free as walking into your local coffee shop.
BHB: In one word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health?
Ames: Empowered.
BHB: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the behavioral health industry now and into 2026?
Ames: Technology — no surprise — but not just flashy platforms. Thoughtful innovation that helps us simplify access, improve outcomes, and meet people where they are, without replacing the human element that makes this work so meaningful.
BHB: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Ames: Adaptability, curiosity, and heart. The landscape is constantly shifting, and leaders who can listen, learn, pivot — and keep compassion at the center — will thrive.
BHB: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the behavioral health industry, what would it be and why?
Ames: I’d say, “Be patient, but persistent. This work can feel like a long game, but the impact is real and lasting.”
I’d remind myself that progress doesn’t always look immediate, but every effort contributes to someone getting the help they need.