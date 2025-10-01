Future Leader: MK Clarkin, Executive Clinical Director – South/West Division, LifeStance Health

MK Clarkin, Executive Clinical Director – South/West Division at LifeStance Health, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for patients and older adults, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Clarkin sat down with Behavioral Health Business to share what drew her to the home health & home care industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of home health & home care, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
BHB: What drew you to the behavioral health industry?
Clarkin: I began my undergraduate studies in veterinary sciences, driven by a desire to help living beings thrive. But as I connected with friends in the School of Social Work, I felt a stronger pull toward supporting people in their healing journeys. That shift was pivotal.
I realized my purpose was in helping individuals reclaim their stories and navigate systems that often fail to see them fully. That calling has shaped my work ever since, whether at the clinical level or in systems design. Ironically, I educate and advocate for responsible use of Animal-Assisted Therapy, Emotional Support Animals, and other companion animals in the mental health realm, marrying two of my greatest passions.
BHB: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Clarkin: Effective leadership starts with active listening, empowering others and a growth mindset. Early on as a social worker, I believed being a leader meant having the answers. But as I moved into roles that span direct care, quality improvement and statewide systems transformation, I learned that true leadership is about holding space, inspiring progress and quality, and remaining a calm presence for uncertainty, dialogue, collaborative growth and empowering others. This is especially imperative in behavioral health, where human experience is at the center of what we do.
BHB: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of the behavioral health industry, what would it be?
Clarkin: I would radically transform how the health care industry approaches mental health from being reactive to preventative. This pivot would empower individuals and communities to engage in care earlier, reducing suffering and improving long-term outcomes and experiences with the health care industry.
By prioritizing compassionate and responsive prevention and inclusivity, our system could evolve into one that not just treats illness but fosters resilience and well-being.
BHB: In one word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health?
Clarkin: Transformational.
BHB: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the behavioral health industry now and into 2026?
Clarkin: I believe technology will shape the landscape. Artificial intelligence (AI), telehealth, and predictive analytics are already evolving how we deliver care, but I believe the real impact will depend on how we center humanity in that innovation.
We must continue to prioritize the relational core of mental health work. If we design tools that extend connection rather than replace it, technology can help scale access and reduce disparities through improving the experience for both clinicians and clients, helping clients reach their desired health care outcomes, and opening access for patients across the industry.
BHB: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Clarkin: Future Leaders must embody empathy, adaptability, humility and systems thinking. This field demands leaders who can navigate complexity with emotional intelligence and strategic vision. I believe leaders who build bridges across disciplines, identities and care systems – and who can lead with both data and heart – will stand out.
BHB: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the behavioral health industry, what would it be and why?
Clarkin: Prioritize relationships, growth and humility.
This work will challenge you in ways you can’t yet imagine – burnout, bureaucracy, heartbreak – but it will also fill you with purpose. Lean into the small wins: the breakthroughs, the moments of connection. They’re what make the hard days worth it.