Hazel Health Announces Layoffs

Pediatric behavioral health provider Hazel Health has laid off roughly 11% of its staff.

San Francisco-based Hazel Health works with school systems to provide virtual therapy to students. The organization, which has pursued an ambitious expansion plan in recent years, said layoffs will help the company sustain its growth trajectory as it incorporates AI and automation tools.

“Over the past few years, we’ve grown rapidly and now serve nearly 20 states. To sustain this growth and meet evolving needs—including the thoughtful use of modern AI and automation tools—we made organizational changes affecting approximately 11% of our workforce,” a spokesperson for the company told Behavioral Health Business.

The provider noted that no clinicians were impacted by the layoffs.

“Saying goodbye to teammates who helped build Hazel is never easy, but these changes will allow us to continue delivering care that is efficient, high-quality, and sustainable—so students, families and schools receive the best possible experience as we scale. We have a strong and bright future ahead,” the company said in a statement.

Hazel Health has made some high profile partnerships over the past few years. For example, in 2023, the company inked a deal with Los Angeles County to expand its district’s behavioral health services to 1.3 million children.

Last year, the company formed a partnership with UnitedHealthcare. As part of the deal, the payer agreed to cover the costs of startup partnerships with Hazel Health and school districts to provide students with mental health services.

The provider has received investor interest over the years. In 2022, the company raised $51.5 million in a Series C1 round. The company appears to have raised an additional $34.5 million earlier this year.