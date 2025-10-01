Newport Healthcare Closes Locations, Lays Off Staff

Newport Healthcare is laying off staff, closing several locations and repositioning its business.

The Nashville, Tennessee-based pediatric and young adult behavioral health care provider declined to specify how many roles will be impacted. Many roles, if not eliminated, will be consolidated to other locations or reassigned to take on different responsibilities, a spokesperson told Behavioral Health Business.

Newport Healthcare positions this restructuring as a way to better align with the demands of health plans for in-network coverage in a market defined by both a need for expanded services for youth and a significant underinvestment and scrutiny from payers and other stakeholders, such as federal agencies.

Advertisement

“This repositioning of capacity balances our operating footprint in line with demand across the country,” a spokesperson said in an email. “By making some slight programmatic modifications, we can secure more in-network contracts for families to access our care, while still upholding the quality and safety that define us.”

Before the rollout of the pivot and accompanying layoffs, Newport Healthcare operated about 800 beds and 21 outpatient programs through four sub-brands — Newport Academy, Newport Institute, Center for Families and PrairieCare. Collectively, they offer residential services, partial hospitalization programs (PHP), and intensive outpatient programs (IOP) for mental health, substance use disorders and psychiatric inpatient services.

“Newport remains committed to investing in our people and continuing our expansion into markets where demand is strong,” Newport Healthcare CEO Brian Setzer said in a statement. “We are building forward with a clear purpose: to meet the evolving needs of our patients and families, expand access to life-changing care, and provide career growth opportunities for our employees to ensure Newport Healthcare remains a leader in behavioral health treatment.”

Advertisement

Setzer further said that the move is intended to “strengthen our organization for the future.”

Going forward, the company is focused on its operations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Minnesota and Utah.

The company is closing nine residential facilities, located in large homes in residential areas. The closures include five in Northern California, three in Southern California and one in Virginia.

Newport Healthcare is also closing its office in Irvine, California. Some staff will become remote employees while others will be relocated to Nashville.

The remaining residential programs will also be changing their care delivery models to one that “focuses on improving efficiency while also creating new career development opportunities for our employees that encourage growth and retention.”

In the company’s self-produced care outcomes report, Newport Healthcare states that its residential programs cared for 2,800 adolescents and 1,000 young adults while its outpatient services cared for 900 adolescents and 100 young adults in 2024.

Setzer joined Newport Academy in December 2024, following a career largely spent at large payer-provider conglomerates, including The Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) and Highmark Health. The company also named a new CFO in April, who comes from the banking industry.

The company previously expanded its discrete addiction treatment services seperate from the support for addiction that already existed in mental health-focused programming.

Newport Healthcare is majority-owned by the Onex Corp. — via its Onex Partners V fund. Onex acquired its stake in Newport in 2021.

In its 2024 financial report, Onex Corp. stated that its investment in Newport Healthcare decreased in value, offsetting the value increases in other assets held by Onex Partners V. The report does not offer specifics for Newport. The same report states that Onex holds a 23% economic interest and a 92% voting interest in the company.

Other documents reporting second-quarter results for 2025 state Onex’s original costs — its initial and follow-on investments net of returned bridge financing — total $185 million.