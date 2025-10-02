Pediatric Behavioral Health Providers Are Struggling. Is Underpayment to Blame?

Pediatric behavioral health services emerged as a crisis point during the COVID-19 pandemic when stories of children boarding in emergency departments for weeks began to surface. And the state of youth mental health hasn’t improved.

A new survey by Blue Cross Blue Shield of California found that 94% of Gen Z youth experience mental health challenges in an average month.

Yet, addressing the youth mental health crisis isn’t an easy task. Schools are often under-resourced, and youth behavioral health providers are scarce.

“I think it’s still pretty difficult for you to get access to care for a child on an in-network basis at any reasonable timeframe,” Brian Wheelan, CEO of Transformation Care Network, told me recently.

With growing demand and limited available services, pediatric behavioral health care appears to be a prime space for investment. Yet despite an influx of newcomers to the industry, cost pressures have made it a challenging business to run.

As of late, we’ve seen several providers focused on children and young people undergo restructuring efforts or rounds of layoffs.

The pediatric behavioral health care model requires more moving parts—and some aren’t reimbursable. Treating kids isn’t the same as treating adults. Just as I wouldn’t dress my 13-month-old daughter in a tiny pantsuit for daycare, we shouldn’t expect services to look the same for children and adults.

However, the fee-for-service system, which was designed primarily for adults, hasn’t kept pace.

In this exclusive BHB+ Update I will explore:

–Inside the wave of layoffs and restructuring plans at pediatric behavioral health providers

–The challenges that come with running youth mental health services

–A path forward for providers

In the news

Earlier this week, Nashville, Tennessee-based pediatric and young adult behavioral health care provider Newport Health announced that it was laying off staff, closing nine locations and repositioning its business.

The provider stated that the restructuring initiative aimed to better align with the demands of health plans for in-network coverage in a market where services were in high demand but underinvested in.

Still, the provider’s financial situation may also be a factor. In 2024, Onex Corp., which owns a majority share in Newport Health, reported that its investment in Newport Healthcare decreased in value.

But Newport isn’t the only pediatric provider facing some growing pains. Hazel Health, a virtual therapy provider that works with school systems, laid off 11% of its staff earlier this week. The provider noted that the move impacted no clinicians. The company stated that the move was intended to facilitate its expansion efforts and integrate AI and automation tools.

We’ve also seen some youth and young adult providers upend their business model. For example, the virtual pediatric behavioral health company Brightline shut down operations in 45 states to focus on creating a hybrid care model in five states. The move meant significant layoffs for the company. Still, the transition to hybrid care allowed the provider to see children in person, which enabled them to handle more complex cases and roll out testing services.

Why is pediatric care so hard?

Caring for children and young people often requires a multidisciplinary approach. Providers are tasked with not only caring for the patient but also engaging with several stakeholders, including parents, schools, government agencies, and others.

“Does fee-for-service billing truly compensate for multi-specialist, multidisciplinary care? The short answer is no,” Dr. Mona Potter, the chief medical officer and co-founder of InStride Health, said during a panel at the Behavioral Health Business VALUE 2025 conference. “In a traditional fee-for-service model, you are billing for the face-to-face time you spend with a patient. … But there is a whole system around this child that needs to be part of the treatment.”

Virtual behavioral health provider InStride Health treats children and teens with anxiety and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

Providers are forced to choose between offering quality clinical care that includes family members and stakeholders at a financial loss, or focusing on medication management while providing suboptimal care.

And the reimbursement landscape might become even bleaker as cuts to Medicaid could restrict the eligibility of the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the number one payer for youth and children’s mental health care in the country.

“We’re facing this paradox: demand for youth mental health services is skyrocketing as public support and public funding for it are lagging,” Natalie Schneider, former CEO of Fort Health, previously told BHB. “We can’t wait for policy fixes.”

New York City-based Fort Health is a virtual provider of therapy and psychiatry services for children and young people.

Finding qualified clinicians is another major pain point for pediatric behavioral health providers. The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry reports that there are only 14 child and adolescent psychiatrists per 100,000 children in the country.

A path forward

While it may seem all doom and gloom, children are facing increased behavioral health problems, providers are struggling to stay open, and there is a significant shortage of specialists. However, there are some glimmers of hope.

Value-based care is slowly making its way into the behavioral health world and could help address the coverage of some wraparound services. And many payers want to see that the care is working.

We’ve already seen some investment in the space. Bluebird Kids Health raised $31.5 million in March to offer integrated physical and behavioral health care on a value-based care model.

Still, simplifying the process of paying more for services could help improve access and create a certain kind of value for patients and their families.

“People look at it and say fee-for-service can’t be a value-based payment, but if you need more access to children’s care, guess what you should do? Pay fee-for-service at a higher rate and guess what you’ll get? More of it,” Wheelan said.

A note to end

There are significant challenges in the pediatric behavioral health space, particularly regarding reimbursement. But there are many bright spots for the space that could signal an expansion of services in the future.

Investors are interested in the space. In fact, youth mental health is one of the core priorities of Melinda Gates’ Pivotal Ventures’ investing.

And funding rounds are still closing in the space. For example, digital youth behavioral health company Handspring closed a $12 million round in July.

There have also been deals in the space. For example, mental health benefits company Lyra acquired youth mental health platform Bend Health in July.

While a boost in reimbursement would likely help pediatric behavioral health providers find steady ground, new models are still emerging as they navigate the challenging market.