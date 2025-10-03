Blossom Health Lands $18M for In-Network Virtual Psychiatry Practice

New York City-based Blossom Health has raised $18.4 million to advance its virtual psychiatry and therapy offering.

Founded in 2024, the company disclosed Tuesday that it raised the round from 29 investors. Its board of directors includes Mathias Schilling, managing partner at the venture capital firm Headline, a public financial filing states. Representatives of each firm have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Blossom Health appears to have been in stealth as an AI co-pilot and agent developer. John Zhao, CEO and founder of Blossom Health, said in a social media post that the company’s “all-in-one suite of technology and AI copilot tools, together, … are raising what the standard of care looks like in psychiatry.”

The company’s website states that it offers psychiatric services on an in-network basis. It also states that it does not employ providers: “We partner with providers to achieve more together,” engaging with them as 1099 contractors. It employs psychiatrists and psychiatric mental health nurse practitioners.

Schilling is also a board member of the therapist-focused bookkeeping software company Heard Technologies.

Virtual behavioral health companies remain a key focus for venture capital. It has been the most-funded clinical indication among digital health care startups over the past five years. However, that ecosystem is defined by a small number of organizations rapidly expanding while most smaller organizations find themselves on the outside looking in, according to Rock Health.

Rock Health is an early-stage venture fund and advisory group focused on digital health.

The larger investments in recent months appear to be going to organizations with very specific care models and target populations.

Diana Health, which provides integrated mental-physical women’s health via a hybrid in-person and virtual delivery model, secured $55.4 million.

Autism therapy provider Positive Development landed $51.5 million for a clinical care model that separates itself from the mainstay therapy of the industry, applied behavior analysis.

Among pure-play mental health care providers, the largest funding round in recent months went to pediatric-focused companyCartwheel Care at $35 million.