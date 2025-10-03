Future Leader: Brittany Rader, President, Clinical Services, Behavioral Framework

Brittany Rader, President of Clinical Services at Behavioral Framework, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for patients and older adults, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Rader sat down with Behavioral Health Business to share what drew her to the home health & home care industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of home health & home care, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
BHB: What drew you to the behavioral health industry?
Rader: I was originally in nursing school when I took a job in an ABA classroom. I became fascinated with one child in particular — the way he learned, how small changes made such a big impact, and the joy that came with each success. That experience shifted my career path.
I realized that supporting individuals through behavioral health, especially with the science of ABA, was where I could make the greatest impact. What drew me in then still drives me today: the chance to help people achieve meaningful progress in their lives.
BHB: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Rader: The biggest leadership lesson I’ve learned is the shift from doing to leading. Early in my career, I measured success by what I personally produced. But as a leader, I realized my role is not to be the expert who does everything, it’s to create the conditions for others to succeed. That means trusting my team, delegating, and resisting the urge to jump in and fix.
Micromanaging slows teams down; instead, I learned to focus on asking guiding questions, identifying risks, and removing barriers. The real impact of leadership comes when you let go of control and empower others. This is a really hard thing to do, and something that I continue to work on.
BHB: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of the behavioral health industry, what would it be?
Rader: If I could change one thing, it would be how we invest in and support Behavior Technicians and Registered Behavior Technicians. They are the foundation of ABA service delivery, yet the current RBT credential is not built for the system it exists in. We need better alignment with the BACB so that requirements reflect the realities of practice and support a sustainable workforce. By strengthening training, mentorship, and career pathways, and ensuring the credential truly works in practice, we can reduce turnover, elevate the role of Behavior Technicians, and ultimately deliver more consistent, high-quality care to families.
BHB: In one word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health?
Rader: Empowering.
BHB: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the behavioral health industry now and into 2026?
Rader: The workforce will continue to be the biggest driver of change. The industry cannot grow without enough Behavior Technicians, and the current RBT credential needs reform to better match real-world service delivery. How we partner with the BACB and reshape workforce development will determine the sustainability of care models.
Artificial intelligence (AI) and innovation will also have a major impact on the behavioral health industry as we move into 2026. When applied ethically, AI can help reduce the heavy administrative burden on clinicians, giving them more time to focus on what matters most — working directly with children and families. At the same time, innovation is no longer optional for organizations. Those that lean into new tools, approaches, and technologies will move the field forward, while those that resist change risk falling behind.
Last, I believe value-based care and outcomes will become more widespread in 2026. That means organizations should prepare now to show measurable, efficient, and cost-effective outcomes. Organizations that thrive will be those that can demonstrate results while staying centered in quality.
BHB: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Rader: Qualities that Future Leaders must possess include:
- Humility
- Flexibility
- Adaptability
- Innovative
- Self-aware
- Astute
- Current
- Hands-on
- Influential
BHB: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the behavioral health industry, what would it be and why?
Rader: You must balance your clinical passion with operational reality. Understanding the business side early on will make you stronger and more resilient — I only learned this later in my career.
While our work is driven by compassion, it is also shaped by authorizations, insurance rules, and compliance requirements. When I see BCBAs on social media questioning whether a job is the right fit or how many billable hours are acceptable, it often reflects a lack of awareness of the operational demands of our regulated industry. This is something that only becomes clear with time and experience.
The earlier you embrace both the clinical and operational sides, the more effective, confident, and adaptable you will be throughout your career.