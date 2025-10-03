Future Leader: Samantha Fini, Director of People & Culture, PAX Health

Samantha Fini, Director of People & Culture at PAX Health, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for patients and older adults, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Fini sat down with Behavioral Health Business to share what drew her to the home health & home care industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of home health & home care, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
BHB: What drew you to the behavioral health industry?
Fini: I was drawn to the behavioral health industry because I have a strong passion for helping people improve their quality of life and reach their full potential. I’ve seen firsthand how behavioral health services can provide hope, stability, and positive change for individuals and families. The opportunity to support people through challenges, reduce stigma around mental health, and be part of a field that makes a direct impact on communities, really inspired me to pursue this path.
BHB: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Fini: My biggest leadership lesson has been the importance of leading with empathy, while also maintaining clear communication and accountability.
In the behavioral health industry, every team member’s role directly impacts the well-being of the individuals we serve. I’ve learned that when leaders actively listen, provide support, and model transparency, it not only builds trust, but also empowers staff to deliver better care.
BHB: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of the behavioral health industry, what would it be?
Fini: If I could change one thing for the future of the behavioral health industry, it would be expanding access to care by breaking down barriers such as cost, stigma, and limited resources.
Far too many individuals and families struggle in silence because they don’t know where to turn or can’t afford the support they need. By investing in innovative care models, community education, and workforce development, we could create a system where behavioral health services are accessible, affordable, and viewed as an essential part of overall health.
BHB: In one word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health?
Fini: Transformative.
BHB: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the behavioral health industry now and into 2026?
Fini: If I had a crystal ball, I believe technology and workforce development will be two of the biggest factors shaping the behavioral health industry now and into 2026. The growth of telehealth and digital tools is expanding access to care, but we also need to ensure there’s a strong, well-supported workforce to meet increasing demand.
BHB: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Fini: I believe all future leaders must possess adaptability, empathy, and vision. The behavioral health industry is changing quickly, so leaders need to be flexible and open to innovation.
At the same time, empathy is essential to build trust, support teams, and truly understand the needs of the people we serve.
Finally, having a clear vision and the ability to inspire others toward it will be what sets future leaders apart, ensuring progress while keeping people at the center of the mission.
BHB: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the behavioral health industry, what would it be and why?
Fini: If I could give myself advice looking back to my first day in the behavioral health industry, I would say be patient with yourself and trust the process. This work is deeply meaningful, but also complex, and it takes time to truly understand the systems, the challenges, and the best ways to make an impact.
I would remind myself that progress doesn’t always come quickly, but every small step adds up to real lasting change.