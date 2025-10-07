Acadia Healthcare Names New CFO After Investor Pressures

Acadia Healthcare (Nasdaq: ACHC) has named Todd Young as its new chief financial officer.

The announcement follows investor pressure calling for changes from Acadia Healthcare after it navigated a challenging year, shuttering multiple facilities and facing lawsuits.

In advance of its third-quarter earnings call, which has yet to be announced, the company disclosed on Sept. 29 that it plans to reduce its capital expenditures by $300 million for 2026.

Young will officially take the reins on Oct. 27 and Acadia’s interim chief financial officer, Tim Slides, will return to his normal capacity as the senior vice president of operations and finance.

Young’s background is primarily in the pharmaceutical sector, where he served as the chief financial officer for Elanco Animal Health and formerly in the same capacity for Acadia Pharmaceuticals – a separate entity from Acadia Healthcare.

Young will replace Acadia’s most recent chief financial officer, Heather Dixon, who joined the company in July 2023 and departed after two years in September to join Addus HomeCare as chief operating officer and president.

Acadia Healthcare operates 274 locations in 39 states and Puerto Rico as one of the nation’s largest networks of behavioral health care and substance use treatment facilities. In recent years, it has repeatedly faced questions over the quality and safety of its facilities.

Since 2025 began, Acadia has shuttered multiple facilities, faced allegations of abuse and drawn scrutiny from federal lawmakers over its opioid treatment programs (OTPs). Yet, its core metrics for Q1 and Q2 have mostly remained on track.

During a recent interview at the Jefferies Healthcare Services Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, Acadia’s CEO, Chris Hunter, hinted at the company’s priority to refocus its strategy heading into 2026. This strategic C-suite change will coincide with that.

As the company is likely to face further pressure from its investors, as the new chief financial officer, Young, said his priorities will be to “drive operational excellence and deepen financial discipline across the organization to support this vitally important mission,” according to a press release.