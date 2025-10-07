Future Leader: Kalina Hatzell, Senior Director of Behavioral Health & Autism Services, Easterseals Northern California

Kalina Hatzell, Senior Director of Behavioral Health & Autism Serves at Easterseals Northern California, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for patients and older adults, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Hatzell sat down with Behavioral Health Business to share what drew her to the home health & home care industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of home health & home care, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
BHB: What drew you to the behavioral health industry?
Hatzell: I’ve been in the field since 2008, but my journey actually started a little earlier. I began college as a computer science major, thinking I’d spend my career building systems. I quickly realized I wanted to help people more than computers. I switched to human development, and from my very first role in behavioral health, I knew I had found my calling.
There is something profoundly meaningful about supporting someone in building the skills they need to live more independently, find joy, and feel empowered in their own life. That sense of purpose has kept me in this field for nearly two decades.
BHB: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Hatzell: When I first stepped into leadership, I thought I needed to solve every problem right away. Over the years, I’ve learned that leadership isn’t about being the one with all the answers; it’s about surrounding yourself with a strong, capable team and creating the conditions for them to thrive. Some of my proudest moments as a leader have come not from what I’ve done myself, but from seeing people I’ve mentored step up, solve challenges, and grow into leaders themselves.
BHB: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of the behavioral health industry, what would it be?
Hatzell: Looking towards the future, I would like to see increased access to services while also protecting the well-being of the professionals providing them. Too often, families wait too long for support, and at the same time, staff face high rates of burnout.
I also believe technology, including artificial intelligence (AI), can play a powerful role in bridging that gap, but it has to be implemented carefully. Used responsibly, it can streamline processes and extend reach. Used carelessly, it risks adding even more strain on clinicians. The balance is making innovation work for people, not against them.
BHB: In one word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health?
Hatzell: Evolving. Every year brings new research, new tools, and new opportunities. The constant is change, and the challenge is to adapt while staying grounded in quality and compassion.
BHB: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the behavioral health industry now and into 2026?
Hatzell: Two things come to mind. First, advances in technology – AI, telehealth, and digital tools, will continue to reshape how services are delivered. Second, shifts in insurance and funding will determine who has access to care and how sustainable our workforces are. How we respond to these forces will set the tone for the next generation of services.
BHB: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Hatzell: Humility is at the heart of great leadership. Being in the field since 2008, I’ve seen that no one can (or should) try to know it all. The strongest leaders I’ve admired are the ones who admit when they don’t have the answer, but rally their teams to find it together. Future leaders need the courage to guide others through uncertainty, the patience to grow sustainably, and the wisdom to listen more than they speak.
BHB: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the behavioral health industry, what would it be and why?
Hatzell: If I could go back to my first day in the industry and give myself advice, I would tell myself to never stop asking, “How can we make this better for staff and individuals we serve?”
Early on, I was so focused on the immediate task in front of me, that I sometimes lost sight of the bigger picture. Over time, I learned that the best solutions come from constantly questioning how we can improve, listening to the people impacted, and keeping the focus on both staff well-being and family success. That mindset has shaped every role I’ve held since.