Acadia Healthcare to Lay Off 400 in String of Facility Closures

Acadia Healthcare Co. (NASDAQ: ACHC) will shutter multiple branded treatment entities across the country, impacting hundreds of roles.

In September, Behavioral Health Business reported the provider would eliminate 90 positions in North Carolina and close one of its Indiana facilities. New public data and commentary from the company show that this bout of closures is more encompassing than previously understood.

All told, the closures will impact at least 400 roles, according to public sources. The Franklin, Tennessee-based behavioral health titan will shutter all of its eating disorder treatment facilities previously associated with the CRC Health Group acquisition, which closed in 2014. These include several facilities branded under the names Montecatini Eating Disorder Treatment Center in California, Carolina House in North Carolina and Center for Hope of the Sierras in Nevada.

The company will also close addiction treatment facilities operating as Azure Acres Recovery Center in California and the beleaguered Options Behavioral Health in Indiana.

All these facilities will shutter on Oct. 9, according to a spokesperson for Acadia Healthcare.

The move comes after a “careful and comprehensive review of the current landscape for the programs and services offered by our network of affiliated facilities,” the spokesperson said. The company will collaborate with local agencies and other partner organizations to connect patients to care with other providers should treatment need to extend past the closure date.

Public documents from the California Employment Development Department show that the closures impact 79 roles at Azure Acres Recovery Center and 87 roles at Montecatini Eating Disorder Treatment Center. Similar documents from North Carolina show that 90 roles were impacted at the Carolina House facilities.

Options Behavioral Health, which has been beset by allegations of sex abuse and questionable patient retention tactics, employed 143 full-time equivalent staff, according to data it submitted to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Overall, Acadia Healthcare presently lists eating disorder treatment services at nine of its locations across the U.S. Many of those locations list multiple care specialties.

Acadia Healthcare is one of the nation’s largest pure-play behavioral health care providers. It operates 262 facilities, according to its website. The company said in its 2025 second-quarter earnings report that it operated 274 facilities.

Eating disorder services are part of Acadia Healthcare’s specialty treatment facility division. This division has recently seen a slight dip in its overall contribution to the company’s revenue. In 2021, the specialty treatment facility made up 22% of the company’s revenue. That share was 19% in 2024. Last year, Acadia’s largest revenue share (53%) came from its acute inpatient psychiatric facilities.

Acadia Healthcare has seen several developments in the weeks since the release of the North Carolina state government layoff documents.

An activist investor, Engine Capital, released an open letter outlining several proposals aimed at pressuring the company into action. A few of these options include reducing its capital expenditures on new facilities and beds, considering the sale of parts of the company to arbitrage the cratering stock price against the elevated multiples of behavioral health assets in the private markets, and reorienting the company’s leadership structure to reflect its geography, rather than its service lines.

A few days later, Acadia Healthcare CEO Chris Hunter announced the company was going to cut its expected capital expenditures by about half to $300 million, and take a more aggressive approach to shutting down underperforming facilities.

The company has also named a new CFO to succeed Heather Dixon. The new CFO, Todd Young, joins the company from animal medical product company Elanco Animal Health. He takes the role on Oct. 27, 2025. Acadia Healthcare announced Dixon’s departure with the second-quarter earnings call for 2025.

Young’s employment agreement, which is available to the public, states that his annualized base salary is $725,000. He will become eligible for bonuses in 2026, including a one-time cash bonus of $460,000 to be paid on or before March 31, 2026, if he is still employed with the company at that date.