Future Leader: Jami Barney, Research Manager, Ashley Addiction Treatment

Jami Barney, Research Manager at Ashley Addiction Treatment, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for patients and older adults, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Barney sat down with Behavioral Health Business to share what drew her to the home health & home care industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of home health & home care, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
BHB: What drew you to the behavioral health industry?
Barney: I was drawn to behavioral health because it sits at the intersection of science, humanity, and urgency. I’ve always been motivated by the opportunity to improve people’s lives in measurable ways, and this field is one where research and innovation directly translate into better outcomes.
Addiction and mental health challenges affect every family, every community, so the chance to bring data, strategy, and evidence-based approaches into a space that has historically relied on tradition was deeply compelling to me.
BHB: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Barney: That progress requires patience, persistence, and people. Leading in behavioral health means balancing ambitious goals, like transforming treatment through research, with the reality that change is incremental and deeply personal. I’ve learned that the most effective leadership is about building trust, empowering teams, and never losing sight of the people behind the data.
BHB: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of the behavioral health industry, what would it be?
Barney: I would create a stronger standardization of outcome measurement across the industry – measuring true treatment effectiveness is impossible without them. Unlike other areas of health care, where vital signs are universally tracked, behavioral health often lacks consistency in measuring symptoms and progress. If we could agree on shared benchmarks, it would accelerate innovation, improve accountability, and, ultimately, help patients receive more personalized, effective care.
BHB: In one word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health?
Barney: Precision.
BHB: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the behavioral health industry now and into 2026?
Barney: Technology and integration. Digital tools, data dashboards, and AI will make it easier to identify what interventions work, for whom, and when. At the same time, behavioral health won’t remain siloed – it will be increasingly integrated into primary care and other specialties. The organizations that succeed will be those that marry human compassion with technological precision.
BHB: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Barney: Curiosity and adaptability: Curiosity to keep asking better questions and adaptability to respond to a landscape that’s changing faster than ever.
And above all, humility because in behavioral health, our work is only meaningful if it centers the voices and experiences of patients.
BHB: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the behavioral health industry, what would it be and why?
Barney: I would tell myself, “Play the long game.” Early on, I wanted to see results immediately – new research studies launched, new programs implemented, new outcomes published. But true impact in behavioral health comes from steady investment in relationships, infrastructure, and evidence over time. Understanding that earlier would have made me more patient and more strategic from the start.