Future Leader: Rich Rinaldi, Senior Director of Administration, Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health

Rich Rinaldi, Senior Director of Administration at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for patients and older adults, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Rinaldi sat down with Behavioral Health Business to share what drew him to the home health & home care industry, the biggest leadership lessons he has learned, his thoughts on the future of home health & home care, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
BHB: What drew you to the behavioral health industry?
Rinaldi: My behavioral health journey began with an interest in not-for-profits when I was in business school. I found my purpose working with child-serving programs at the YMCA of Honolulu.
Following my time at the YMCA, I saw an opportunity to join Devereux. The more I learned about the day-to-day operations of a behavioral health not-for-profit, the more I was drawn to the unique, multi-faceted and complex challenges within our healthcare system. It’s an incredible privilege to contribute to solving these challenges to help people in need.
BHB: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Rinaldi: Our founder, Helena T. Devereux, was a special education pioneer who said, “We are always en route,” meaning we are constantly striving to improve and innovate. That mindset applies to leadership, as well.
I was reminded of this recently during a restructuring effort within my divisions. It was more challenging than I anticipated, with many people shifting roles at once, but my team embraced these changes with incredible enthusiasm and flexibility. I learned about reinventing yourself to meet the moment and supporting your people as they welcome new opportunities and challenges.
BHB: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of the behavioral health industry, what would it be?
Rinaldi: One of my mentors said, “The problem with incentives is that they work.” This is especially true in our healthcare system, where providers are often incentivized to focus on the payer, not the patient (which is how the system is set up/operates). The patient should always be the primary customer, and I believe shifting this focus would fundamentally improve our industry.
BHB: In one word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health?
Rinaldi: Exhilarating.
BHB: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the behavioral health industry now and into 2026?
Rinaldi: A significant force across the behavioral healthcare field will continue to be mergers and acquisitions (M&A). We have seen this on the for-profit side, and now not-for-profits are looking to take advantage of these opportunities.
Devereux is a significant player in the not-for-profit provider space, and there is a place – and space – for both types of organizations (not-for-profit and for-profit) in our industry.
BHB: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Rinaldi: My top three qualities for any leader:
- Servant leadership
- Humility
- Tenacity
Servant Leadership emphasizes an employee-first mindset, and in behavioral health, our employees are everything. Without their dedication, skill, and human connection, we would not exist as providers.
This is why humility is also important – it allows us to put our egos aside and listen to every employee’s unique experience and vantage point. We all have areas for growth, and humility helps us admit mistakes and learn from one another. Both qualities require patience, which is something I’m always working on!
Tenacity – even when other qualities may not quite be there – is what allows me to relentlessly pursue professional growth for myself, and success on behalf of Devereux.
BHB: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the behavioral health industry, what would it be and why?
Rinaldi: I started working at Devereux nearly 10 years ago, and I’ve grown so much since then. I wouldn’t change much, but I would encourage my younger self to get “up and out” even more. It’s easy to get consumed by what’s right in front of you, but the perspectives of stakeholders and partners outside of your organization are so incredibly important.