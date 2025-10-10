Future Leader: Chris Vadas, Managing Member & Co-Owner, Greater Essex Counseling Services

Chris Vadas, Managing Member and Co-Owner at Greater Essex Counseling Services, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for patients and older adults, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Vadas sat down with Behavioral Health Business to share what drew him to the home health & home care industry, the biggest leadership lessons he has learned, his thoughts on the future of home health & home care, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
BHB: What drew you to the behavioral health industry?
Vadas: My passion for helping people.
BHB: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Vadas: I’d say one of the biggest takeaways is the importance of empathy and active listening. In a field where clients are often struggling with complex, deeply personal issues, leadership is not just about guiding or providing structure; it’s about creating a space of trust and emotional safety.
Empathy goes beyond just “understanding” someone’s situation — it’s about validating their experiences and meeting them where they are. This is critical because it helps build rapport, which in turn makes it easier for clients to be open to treatment and change. The willingness to listen without judgment can transform the way people approach their recovery journey.
Also, balancing accountability with compassion has been key. Setting clear, consistent boundaries while also showing care helps clients feel supported without feeling controlled or stigmatized. In a leadership position, it’s about creating an environment where both staff and clients feel seen, heard, and respected.
BHB: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of the behavioral health industry, what would it be?
Vadas: Fully integrating behavioral health with primary care — funded, prioritized, and accessible at the same level.
Right now, mental health and substance use treatment are still too often siloed — treated as separate from physical health, underfunded, and reactive rather than preventive. This separation creates barriers for clients, leads to fragmented care, and contributes to stigma. Imagine walking into a clinic and receiving coordinated support for anxiety, diabetes, trauma history, and substance use — without referrals to multiple buildings or systems.
BHB: In one word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health?
Vadas: Exciting.
BHB: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the behavioral health industry now and into 2026?
Vadas: Artificial intelligence (AI).
BHB: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Vadas: I would say you have to be able to adapt on the fly, stay true to who you are, and truly understand all areas of your business, so that you’re able to give them all the tools and resources for our employees to be successful and ultimately be able to help the clients better.
BHB: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the behavioral health industry, what would it be and why?
Vadas: I would tell myself to keep sticking to the goals you outlined and don’t listen to the outside noise and negativity. At Greater Essex Counseling, we help the underserved population and we know the exact blueprint to serve this community, and its working great for my staff, the community and the clients.