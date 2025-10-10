Future Leader: Kabir Daya, Chief Digital Officer & Chief Marketing Officer, Thriveworks

Kabir Daya, Chief Digital Officer & Chief Marketing Officer at Thriveworks, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for patients and older adults, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Daya sat down with Behavioral Health Business to share what drew him to the home health & home care industry, the biggest leadership lessons he has learned, his thoughts on the future of home health & home care, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
BHB: What drew you to the behavioral health industry?
Daya: Mental health has an impact on every family and community. Working in this industry, you get to make a real, measurable difference in people’s lives.
I’ve always had a passion for using technology and innovation in ways that directly improve quality of care and outcomes. At the time, Thriveworks was at the very initial stages of its technology journey, and the opportunity to help transform the company was incredible. I also joined during COVID, so the timing felt particularly urgent and meaningful.
BHB: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Daya: One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that innovation goes into hyperdrive when people feel safe to experiment without fear of failure. Flexibility and trust are key; when you trust people to do what they do best, their ability to be creative expands.
In behavioral health, people are the core of what you’re delivering. I’ve learned that in order to be successful, my team ultimately needs to step back to let the clinicians shine. I’ve also learned the power of giving teams a big, juicy problem to solve and making sure they truly understand the “why” behind it. When people connect to that purpose, they’ll stretch to achieve it.
BHB: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of the behavioral health industry, what would it be?
Daya: We need true action that supports equity in mental health care. The Mental Health Parity rule was a step in the right direction, but there is little to no enforcement. Mental health simply is not viewed on the same plane as physical health, and this impacts reimbursement rates and the value placed on clinicians’ work.
Another building block towards equity is to ensure telehealth is maintained as a viable, long-term option. We’ve seen several bills extending coverage for telehealth services multiple times. While the extensions are great, operating in such a supply-constrained model, a better solution would be to make this permanent.
BHB: In one word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health?
Daya: Personalized.
The future is highly bespoke. This looks like immediate access to quality care when and how people want it, tailored to very specific needs such as physical health and conditions, lifestyle, and personal preferences. Behavioral health should feel as individual as the people it serves.
BHB: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the behavioral health industry now and into 2026?
Daya: I don’t even need the crystal ball to determine the huge impact artificial intelligence (AI) and tech innovation will have – it’s already here and it’s massive. But while there is a lot of concern, I truly believe that if used responsibly, AI can extend access, support clinicians, and make care more personalized. Leading with a human-centric approach will be key.
Another major impact will be how companies adapt to become more competitive for the clinician-driven market. Clinicians have more options than ever before, and they’ll likely choose organizations that support them through investment in their growth, offering flexibility and prioritizing their well-being.
Finally, how consumer expectations are shifting. The demand for 24/7 access while still wanting care that feels personal and human is on the rise. Clients will demand more specialization, more technique transparency. People will increasingly move more online and begin to engage AI for recommendations and initial education.
BHB: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Daya: I think future leaders have to be curious and unafraid to experiment. This industry doesn’t move forward by doing things the way they’ve always been done. They also need to be true collaborators. No one individual can solve the issues our industry faces alone, and the best ideas often come when you bring people together.
Just as important, leaders have to stay human. That means keeping the focus on the clients and clinicians we serve, not just the systems and metrics.
And finally, they need to be open to feedback. Growth comes from listening, learning, and iterating.
BHB: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the behavioral health industry, what would it be and why?
Daya: Stay grounded in the “why.” When you get caught up in the complexity of a project, regulations or different models, that “why” will keep you energized and motivated.
In the same vein, the small wins matter! Celebrate them often and enthusiastically. Those small wins are often the ones that create big, lasting impact.