Future Leader: Elizabeth Jones, Vice President of Quality & Clinical Strategy, Lucet

Elizabeth Jones, Vice President of Quality & Clinical Strategy at Lucet, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for patients and older adults, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Jones sat down with Behavioral Health Business to share what drew her to the home health & home care industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of home health & home care, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
BHB: What drew you to the behavioral health industry?
Jones: There is no health without mental health, and, too often, what’s missing in behavioral health is hope. I see a tremendous opportunity to bring that hope — hope for individuals, for the industry, and for innovation.
I began my career as an outpatient therapist, never expecting to become a healthcare executive. Along the way, I realized that while I could impact lives one-on-one, I could also influence change at a broader level. Today, I’m motivated by the ability to bring hope, innovation, and meaningful improvements to people’s lives on a macro scale.
BHB: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Jones: You can never lose the people who are doing the work within the systems and processes. As a leader, my most important role is to help others see the opportunity, be inspired by the change, and feel confident about the path forward.
I’ve learned that leadership often means getting out of people’s way – removing barriers so they can do their best work – and focusing not only on the destination, but on supporting the people who make that journey possible.
BHB: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of the behavioral health industry, what would it be?
Jones: I would focus on creating a unified, transdiagnostic way to measure acuity and progress across the behavioral health field.
Today, there’s no broad consensus on which tools best capture clinical outcomes, which makes it harder to deliver truly measurement-informed care. Increasing the visibility and adoption of existing tools — like Lucet’s Behavioral Health Index, which tracks overall acuity, functioning, perceived functioning, and symptom management — could serve as a strong launch point for innovation. This kind of standardization would accelerate progress, particularly as the industry moves further into value-based care.
BHB: In one word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health?
Jones: Transformative.
We are at a tipping point for revolution in behavioral health, with the landscape changing rapidly. This transformation is driven by ongoing innovation and decreasing stigma. Over the last decade, rising prevalence and industry consolidation have enabled more individuals to seek and access care. I also foresee continued expansion in measurement-informed care, as we continue to expand focus on evaluating outcomes and health with the same rigor as labs and vitals in medical care.
BHB: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the behavioral health industry now and into 2026?
Jones: One of the biggest impacts through 2026 will be the continued consolidation of behavioral health providers into larger groups — a trend with both opportunities and challenges.
On the positive side, consolidation can reduce stigma, broaden exposure, expand access, and simplify navigation for patients. At the same time, it risks creating more “behavioral health generalists” who focus on low-to-moderate acuity cases, while providers treating higher-acuity or patients requiring deep specialization face growing strain and potential burnout.
That’s why it’s critical to celebrate gains in access while investing in innovative solutions, strategies, and contracting models that protect and strengthen behavioral health sub-specialties. Unlike medicine, where specialties like cardiology or oncology are well defined, behavioral health is often generalized. Ensuring patients are matched with providers who can address their unique needs will be essential for advancing true network adequacy as the industry evolves.
BHB: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Jones: Curiosity and integrity. These are my guiding north stars and, in my view, essential for effective leadership. When leaders embody curiosity and integrity, many other positive attributes naturally follow — especially when paired with a commitment to the mission, values, and behaviors of both the organization and oneself.
BHB: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the behavioral health industry, what would it be and why?
Jones: My advice would be to stay curious and embrace the wide range of opportunities available in behavioral health.
The industry offers many paths to make a meaningful impact, from direct patient care to systems-level leadership and innovation. Understanding early on that you can influence both individual lives and the broader health landscape opens the door to creating change at a much larger scale.