Pediatric Mental Health Provider Marble Raises $15.5M

Pediatric mental health provider Marble has raised a fresh $15.5 million in capital. Costanoa led the funding round with participation from Town Hall Ventures and Khosla Ventures.

The provider said the latest infusion of capital will be used to expand its reach and deepen its clinical platform.

“We’ll launch new markets, integrate with more Medicaid and commercial payers, and keep investing in technology that makes therapy higher-quality and more scalable — from AI tools for clinicians to data systems that track outcomes,” Jake Sussman, co-founder and CEO of Marble, told Behavioral Health Business.

Marble works by partnering with schools to integrate with their counseling and student support teams. School mental health teams are able to use Marble’s platform to refer students and track their care.

Once a referral is made, families take an online assessment, and a child is matched to a licensed therapist within days. Marble offers virtual sessions and medication management. All care is provided on a collaborative care model, allowing school counselors and parents to be part of the team.

While Marble works with school systems, its business model relies on payers.

“We’re an in-network mental health provider. The majority of our families are Medicaid beneficiaries, for whom care is free,” Sussman said. “We only get paid when we deliver access to care, and we opted against charging school districts to use Marble.”

Sussman noted that other providers often rely on school districts to provide limited access to care through a model similar to an EAP. Marble focuses on getting reimbursed for the care it delivers instead of charging school districts.

In addition to providing therapy, the startup has also built a tech stack including an AI scribe and a proprietary therapist EHR.

Sussman said building out the technology and partnerships is a top priority going forward for the company.

“In the near term, that means reaching hundreds of thousands more students and their families and continuing to build the precision therapy infrastructure — data, AI, and clinical programs — that can raise the standard of care for every child,” Sussman said.

Marble isn’t the only provider working in the digital pediatric mental health space and many are closing new funding rounds. Digital youth behavioral health company Handspring closed a $12 million round in July.

There has also been M&A in the field. For example, Hazel Health, a pediatric mental health provider that works with school systems, acquired Little Otter. Additionally, mental health benefits company Lyra acquired youth mental health platform Bend Health in July.