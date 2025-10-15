Brightline Names New CEO to Propel Growth, Scale

San Mateo, California-based pediatric mental health provider Brightline announced that Naomi Allen, the company’s co-founder and CEO, will step out of the C-suite and into the role of executive chairperson for the company’s board.

Kari O’Rourke will succeed Allen and officially take the reins as CEO on Dec. 2.

A Brightline investor from the venture and growth equity firm Oak HC/FT commented in a news release that Allen’s transition from the C-suite to the board of directors is a move to “strengthen a company, positioning it to grow faster while staying true to the founding vision.”

Allen, who helped found Brightline in 2019, will stay involved in some of Brightline’s daily operations to support the company’s long-term growth strategy.

O’Rourke will join Brightline after departing her role as president of Imagine Pediatrics, which provides integrated virtual and at-home medical and behavioral health services to 40,000 children with special care needs. Just last month, Imagine Pediatrics raised $67 million in a Series B round.

Her immediate goal is to further scale Brightline’s clinical operations.

Brightline has rebounded its growth strategy from this time last year, after it cut operations in 45 states and reworked its go-to-market strategy.

Since then, Brightline opened its first brick-and-mortar clinic, refined its staffing strategy and penned a strategic alliance with Northwell Health.

O’Rourke “has a remarkable track record of building and scaling high-impact healthcare companies that deliver better outcomes and experiences, while increasing access to high-quality care,” Allen said in a statement regarding the transition.

In addition to leading Imagine Pediatrics for nearly three years, O’Rourke also held leadership roles as the chief operating officer of both Cortica and Landmark Health. She also spent seven years at CVS Health as an area director and holds a nurse practitioner license.