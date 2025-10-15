Future Leader: Rachael Flohrs, Market CEO, Acadia Healthcare

Rachael Flohrs, Market CEO at Acadia Healthcare, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for patients and older adults, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Flohrs sat down with Behavioral Health Business to share what drew her to the home health & home care industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of home health & home care, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
BHB: What drew you to the behavioral health industry?
Flohrs: What drew me to the behavioral health industry was the chance to make a real difference in people’s lives — while continuing to learn and grow along the way. I’ve always been really curious about what drives human behavior and how we can show up for people during their most challenging times with genuine compassion and respect. That curious mindset matched well with the behavioral health industry and continues to drive my work today.
BHB: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Flohrs: My biggest leadership lesson in this industry has been the importance of putting the patient at the center of every decision. When you truly prioritize the patient’s needs and experience, all actions and outcomes naturally align more effectively. This patient-centered approach ensures care remains compassionate, relevant, and tailored to each individual.
BHB: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of the behavioral health industry, what would it be?
Flohrs: Stigma remains one of the greatest barriers to access — it silences individuals, delays intervention, and reinforces disparities. In the future we must create a culture where mental health is viewed with the same urgency, compassion, and legitimacy as physical health. This shift does not happen because of one area; it will require policy change, representation, education, and advocacy at every level.
BHB: In one word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health?
Flohrs: Transformative.
The future of behavioral health demands bold leadership and a commitment to continuous improvement. As stewards of care, we have both the opportunity and responsibility to set the standard of care — challenging the status quo, embracing innovation, and shaping a future that goes beyond what we can imagine today.
BHB: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the behavioral health industry now and into 2026?
Flohrs: Technology will continue to accelerate access and personalization of care. The data-driven insights that we have because of technology will continue to help redefine how we engage with individuals and measure outcomes. When leveraged thoughtfully, technology allows clinicians to focus more on human connection while expanding capacity to meet rising demand.
BHB: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Flohrs: I think Future Leaders need to be deeply grounded in their “why” — that clarity of purpose is what anchors strong, values-based leadership. But just as critical is the ability to make bold, data-driven decisions.
In behavioral health, where the landscape is complex and constantly shifting, leaders must be purpose-driven, analytical, adaptable, and courageous. We need people who can align mission with measurable impact — using data not just to validate what’s working, but to shape what’s next.
BHB: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the behavioral health industry, what would it be and why?
Flohrs: I consider my first day in the behavioral health industry to be the day I started as a mental health tech in a freestanding psychiatric hospital. I showed up eager to help, to “fix,” and to make an immediate impact.
Looking back, I’d tell myself: Slow down, observe, and absorb everything you can. Every interaction, every team member, every challenge is an opportunity to learn. The impact you want to have comes from being fully present and curious — not just with others, but with yourself. I’d remind myself to stay open, to never assume I know enough, and to treat every moment as a chance to grow.