IDD Nonprofit I AM Boundless Acquires Multi-System Youth Program

Nonprofit IDD provider I Am Boundless has acquired a multi-system youth program in Dayton, Ohio.

As part of the deal, Boundless will add three intermediate care facilities (ICFs) in Dayton to its portfolio. The residential facilities are focused on treating young people with complex needs, including autism, serious mental illness and high-acuity behaviors.

“This expansion reflects our commitment to whole-person care and our belief in the boundless potential of every individual,” Dr. Patrick Maynard, President and CEO of I Am Boundless, said in a statement. “We’re investing in the future of these services—ensuring they remain strong, sustainable, and centered on compassion.”

Worthington, Ohio-based Boundless offers a range of whole-person services for individuals with IDDs and autism, including primary care, dentistry, psychiatry, speech and occupational therapy, and applied behavior analysis (ABA). The organization provides residential, community and integrated care services.

This isn’t the first M&A for I Am Boundless. In 2023, I Am Boundless merged with Koinonia. At the time of the deal, the joint company projected that it would surpass $135 million in revenue in the next year, making it the largest IDD provider in Ohio.

The nonprofit landscape

Over the past year, there have been several deals in the nonprofit sector. For example, in July, Centerstone and Brightli merged to form a $1 billion behavioral health and addiction treatment provider.

Additionally, over the summer, Ohio behavioral health nonprofits Butler Behavioral Health and Best Point Educational and Behavioral Health merged, generating a combined $65 million in annual revenue.

In early 2025, the nonprofit Devereaux Advanced Behavioral acquired IDD provider Strawberry Fields.

In 2024, nonprofit network Imperium acquired behavioral health provider Resources for Human Development. At the time of the deal, the organization announced that the combined entity is expected to generate roughly $800 million annually.