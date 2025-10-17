Future Leader: Daniela Cappetta, Regional Branch Director, Elara Caring

Daniela Cappetta, Regional Branch Director at Elara Caring, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for patients and older adults, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Cappetta sat down with Behavioral Health Business to share what drew her to the home health & home care industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of home health & home care, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
BHB: What drew you to the behavioral health industry?
Cappetta: I believe that every person deserves to be seen, heard and supported in their most vulnerable moments. I was inspired by the opportunity to make a difference in a person’s life – not just by treating symptoms, but by helping individuals find hope, dignity and strength in their recovery.
Behavioral health is all about the connection that is made with patients while advocating for them and creating a pathway to healing. Working in this field requires true compassion, perseverance and a true love of behavioral health.
BHB: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Cappetta: My biggest leadership lesson since starting in this industry has been the importance of leading with empathy while maintaining accountability. Every decision that is made in behavioral health touches lives in a very real and personal way. It is important to listen, understand and support both patients and staff.
I have learned that clear expectations, consistency and follow through are what drive meaningful outcomes. True leadership isn’t about having all the answers – it is about building trust, empowering others and creating an environment that both patients and staff can thrive.
BHB: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of the behavioral health industry, what would it be?
Cappetta: If I could change one thing for the future of the behavioral health industry, it would be breaking down the stigma and barriers that still prevent individuals from seeking help. Too often, individuals and families wait until they are in crisis before reaching out and that makes recovery so much harder. I want behavioral health to be viewed and accessed with the same openness and urgency as physical health care.
BHB: In one word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health?
Cappetta: Accepted.
BHB: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the behavioral health industry now and into 2026?
Cappetta: I believe that technology will have the biggest impact on behavioral health. Technology like telehealth, AI-driven tools and digital platforms will continue to expand access to underserved populations. Technology when used thoughtfully has the power to make care more accessible, efficient and responsive to patients needs.
BHB: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Cappetta: All Future Leaders must possess adaptability, emotional intelligence and the ability to advocate. Healthcare is always evolving with new challenges and innovations. Having emotional intelligence allows leaders to connect with their team and lead with empathy in a people-centered industry. Leaders need to be able to advocate for systemic changes and breaking down barriers to care.
BHB: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the behavioral health industry, what would it be and why?
Cappetta: “Be patient with the process and trust that every challenge is shaping you into the leader you are meant to be.” Every difficult moment, every lesson learned and every success has been a part of shaping the leader I am today. Mistakes are a part of the journey and resilience is built over time.