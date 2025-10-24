Future Leader: Blair Brown, Executive Clinical Director, Clinical Quality, LifeStance Health

Blair Brown, Executive Clinical Director, Clinical Quality at LifeStance Health, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for patients and older adults, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Brown sat down with Behavioral Health Business to share what drew her to the home health & home care industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of home health & home care, and much more.
BHB: What drew you to the behavioral health industry?
Brown: I was first drawn to the behavioral health field in middle school when a close friend was suicidal. I was allowed to sit with her in the therapy room and hold her hand while she talked to the friendly grown-up, and it felt like the greatest honor of my life — to be trusted to hold someone’s hand through the darkness. From that moment on, I knew I wanted to spend my life doing this work. That’s what called me to the industry, and I’m still passionate about providing individual care.
However, over time, that calling grew. It was no longer enough to sit with individuals — I wanted to help other professionals develop and grow, so they too could provide the same kind of support. Today, I’m motivated by the opportunity to create change at scale — to help shape systems, elevate care quality and shift culture in ways that impact not just individual lives, but entire communities.
BHB: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Brown: My biggest leadership lesson has been that meaningful change in behavioral health doesn’t happen through top-down directives, but through collaboration, humility and persistence.
Early on, I thought passion and vision alone would be enough. What I’ve learned is that the real work is listening deeply — especially to colleagues and patients — building trust and then creating the structures that allow good ideas to take root and last. Progress comes from walking alongside people and from keeping hope alive even when change feels slow or messy.
BHB: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of the behavioral health industry, what would it be?
Brown: If I could change one thing about the future of the behavioral health field at large, it would be how our broader industry collectively addresses clinician burnout.
Right now, across the industry, clinicians are often asked to carry endless requirements, often on top of already heavy caseloads. It can feel unsustainable. To truly support the workforce, we need to remove unnecessary burden and leverage technology thoughtfully — using it not as another checkbox, but as a tool that streamlines documentation, improves access to outcomes data and frees clinicians to do what they do best: provide high-quality care. Building a future where clinicians feel supported, valued and able to focus on their patients is essential to sustaining this field.
BHB: In one word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health?
Brown: Exciting.
Behavioral health is arriving later in the broader history of health care treatments, which means we still have tremendous opportunity for research and development to optimize personalized care. At the same time, we’re living in an era of rapid technological growth. While these tools can and should support clinicians, they will never replace the therapeutic relationship, which remains the foundation of healing. That balance — innovation paired with human connection — makes this such an exciting time for our field.
BHB: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the behavioral health industry now and into 2026?
Brown: I think two of the biggest forces shaping our field between now and 2026 are rapid advances in technology and the evolving policy landscape.
Technology — especially AI and digital tools — has the potential to ease clinician burden and expand access, but only if implemented thoughtfully. If used incorrectly, these “tools” can be downright dangerous.
At the same time, I believe policy changes at the federal and state levels have the potential to affect how care is delivered and accessed, making it critical that we advocate for policies that support both clinicians and patients. I believe how we navigate these shifts while keeping care accessible, evidence-based, equitable, and centered on the therapeutic relationship will define the future of our field.
BHB: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Brown: An essential skill for mental health care professionals is humility, the ability to accept and integrate feedback into clinical practice.
As clinicians, we are the mechanism of change, and like any instrument, we must regularly evaluate our effectiveness. Driving improved patient outcomes requires a commitment to measurement and a willingness to see feedback as a catalyst for growth, rather than criticism.
When clinicians are open to feedback, they can adapt, grow and continuously improve their approach, which helps support a culture of learning and the delivery of consistently high-quality care.
BHB: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the behavioral health industry, what would it be and why?
Brown: Every experience matters — whether to celebrate or learn from. Don’t get discouraged by the hard days, and don’t take the good ones for granted. Each step shapes you, and the best is always yet to come.