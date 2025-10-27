4 Areas Behavioral Health Providers are Allocating 2026 Budgets Toward

This is an exclusive BHB+ story

Behavioral health providers are looking to expand their geographic reach, add artificial intelligence and technology solutions, and hone in on personnel and payer relationships with their 2026 budgets, despite funding and reimbursement uncertainties.

Those trends are consistent across mental health, substance use treatment and autism therapy providers.

Following a season of quieter dealmaking in the sector, heading into the fourth quarter, a handful of mental health and substance use treatment providers, including Hazel Health, Newport Healthcare, Eleanor Health and Acadia Healthcare (Nasdaq: ACHC), all recently held rounds of layoffs. Both Acadia and Newport have also shut down some facilities.

At the same time, deals are still closing and some companies are heading for a sale.

This is all happening against a landscape of federal changes, drastic Medicaid cuts, health agency consolidation, policy shifts, the ongoing government shutdown and a Medicare claims freeze.

For some, it’s breeding an environment of uncertainty, making it challenging to plan long-term, providers told Behavioral Health Business. This is why many are sticking to investing parts of their 2026 budgets in areas they’re more likely to see a return on investment.

Technology and AI

New AI-infused solutions, chatbot tools, or platforms are popping up at therapy-focused companies and within health systems nearly every week. Well-known providers like SonderMind, Lyra Health and Spring Health have all recently introduced new AI tools for clinicians and patients.

Even LG Electronics has launched its own AI-backed mental health platform, capitalizing on the momentum in an arena where demand for nearly instant access to quality mental health care is growing.

These tools not only promise to save clinicians time on documentation and note-taking but also help with patient follow-up, triage and in some instances remote patient monitoring, leading to cost savings down the road.

“Thoughtfully applied, technology allows us to better support our clinicians, streamline documentation and billing, enhance patient engagement and improve the overall patient experience,” Matthew Zubiller, CEO of Your Behavioral Health, told BHB. “These tools don’t replace human connection — they amplify it, freeing our clinicians to focus more on what matters most: meaningful care.”

Your Behavioral Health is a Torrance, California-based provider of mental health, therapy, psychiatry, and substance use disorder (SUD) care with several dozen residential, inpatient and outpatient programs.

Upgrading systems for workflow efficiency is also where the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Bradford Health Services and Already Autism Health will be putting capital in 2026.

Rob Marsh, CEO of Birmingham, Alabama-based addiction treatment provider Bradford Health Services, said the company will devote “significant resources to technology and AI, aimed at modernizing clinical operations, improving predictive analytics for patient care, and optimizing administrative workflows.”

Bradford Health Services has locations across six states.

Also in the addiction treatment sector, nonprofit Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, based in Center City, Minnesota, with 17 treatment centers in nine states will allocate some of its 2026 budget to technology enhancements “to create efficiencies and increase access to care,” Marc Baer, the company’s chief operating officer, shared.

Earlier this year, Hazelden Betty Ford introduced a co-occurring care model integrating mental health and SUD care. Much of its investment areas of 2026, focus on that vein to expand services.

Mental health providers Lyra Health and Two Chairs will be investing in AI to improve efficiency and also to bolster their existing digital platforms, leaders told BHB.

“We’ll continue to invest in technology and clinical innovation that make mental health care more connected, personalized, and effective, while keeping people and human connection at the center,” Dr. Alethea Varra, Lyra Health’s chief clinical officer, told BHB. “That includes building on Lyra’s AI platform to further personalize care, simplify clinical workflows and support providers, with safety and quality guiding every step.”

The Burlingame, California-based provider of employer mental health benefits, recently announced AI enhancements to its “Empower” platform. Lyra Health’s newest feature provides 24/7 support for mental health and the company claims it is the “first clinical-grade AI experience for mental health care.”

Hybrid mental health provider Two Chairs, based in San Francisco, plans to use AI to increase face-to-face time for clinicians and patients, reduce administrative workflows and further refine its online platform.

“On the technology side, we’ll continue investing heavily in our platform, with a focus on AI that reduces administrative work for clinicians — giving them more time with patients — and makes the care experience smoother and more personalized for patients,” Alex Katz, Two Chairs’ founder and CEO, told BHB.

Asheville, North Carolina-based autism therapy provider Already Autism Health will also make more technology advancements in 2026. CEO Derek Bullard sees this area as one that will fare well despite uncertain market and federal headwinds.

“There is so much uncertainty regarding Medicaid and funding at both at the federal and local levels, our 2026 investments will be focused on strengthening operations and technology,” Bullard told BHB. “We feel that these investments will not only help us expand access to care regardless of funding shifts, but also make it easier for our teams to do their best work.”

Market Expansion

While many behavioral health providers expand their technological and digital offerings, several are also mapping out regional and state market expansions for 2026.

SUD providers Bradford Health Services and Crossroads Treatment Centers both have big expansion goals for next year.

Bradford Health Services plans to add eight to 10 new outpatient centers and sober living facilities while pursuing M&A deals to scale, Marsh said.

“Our pipeline of acquisition opportunities has grown substantially in 2025, and we plan on deploying capital towards these in 2026 and beyond,” Marsh told BHB.

Its areas of expansion are focused on expanding “access across underserved regions,” he confirmed.

Acquisitions are also on the horizon for Crossroads, which hopes to double its existing footprint next year. The company currently operates more than 100 treatment centers across nine states.

“We still have many opportunities to expand our physical footprint in our existing nine states to ensure we have fully expanded access to treatment,” Dr. Rupert McCormac, founder and CEO of Crossroads, told BHB. “We are hoping to complete several acquisitions in the coming year that would more than double our footprint in several existing states.”

Some providers are eyeing expansion beyond brick-and-mortar facilities.

Your Behavioral Health plans to expand its reach with two new residential mental health facilities, while also adding capacity to its virtual intensive outpatient program to increase access, Emily Pedersen, the company’s vice president of operations, told BHB. These moves will allow the company to “serve more people who need higher-acuity care.”

Two Chairs has a similar goal but did not comment on how much it plans to expand in 2026, only that expanding its footprint and “scaling access” across the U.S. remain top priorities for budget allocation going forward.

Already Autism Health is not adding new service lines, but Bullard told BHB the company will “continue to expand in select markets where it aligns with our mission and capacity.”

Digital-focused companies are aiming to broaden their market reach too. Both Boulder Care and Bicycle Health, two virtual SUD treatment providers, hope to expand reach and care access in the coming year.

For its part, Bicycle Health plans to build new care pathways and grow access for criminal justice-impacted populations, CEO Ankit Gupta, said.

Boulder Care already operates in multiple states, including Oregon, Washington and Ohio. It also plans to expand into new sectors, according to CEO Stephanie Strong.

“Boulder is expanding into new geographies while our current markets continue to grow rapidly — our largest state grew more than 150% last year,” Strong told BHB, but did not say which location grew that month. This is largely driven by demand for addiction treatment, which is rising nationwide, Strong explained.

Personnel, payer relations and partnerships

Many of the outlined budget ambitions for 2026 will go hand-in-hand with new investments in workforce pipelines to support new endeavors and with payer relations to bolster reimbursement pathways.

Along with Boulder Care’s geographic expansion plans, Strong said the company plans to double its patient-facing team, yet again. Simultaneously, it will also work on value-based arrangements.

“We’re deepening our value-based partnerships with health plans in every community we serve,” Strong said. “As Medicaid programs face unprecedented pressure to deliver both impact and efficiency, Boulder’s model is proving that better outcomes and lower costs are possible — and our payer partners rely on us to deliver both.”

Katz echoed that Two Chairs will also focus on these areas as 2026 priorities.

The company is expanding its psychiatry services to align with its fully integrated therapy-and-psychiatric care model, which also means adding to its head count and investing in retention.

“That means growing our clinical team and extending therapy and psychiatry coverage into more markets, so patients can access both therapy and medication support in one coordinated system,” Katz told BHB. “At the same time, we’ll keep expanding payer partnerships tied to outcomes, pushing the industry toward value-based care with measurable benchmarks for quality.”

Crossroads is also allocating some of its 2026 budget toward investing in value-based care and plans to expand its model “by investing in additional support services for our patients, including peer support services, case management services, and additional digital measurement-based care screens,” McCormac said.

While Bicycle Health invests resources to grow its pipeline of services for individuals who are impacted by the criminal justice system, the company will invest in partnerships and collaborations across “the private and public sectors and deepening work at the state and local level,” Gupta said.

Partnership investments will be especially important “in the wake of massive federal funding cuts,” Gupta added, which may also be seen across the sector throughout 2026 as some of the federal policies and funding cuts begin to take effect.