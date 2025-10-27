Future Leader: Britt Freiden, Sr. Vice President of Strategy, Lightfully Behavioral Health

Britt Freiden, Sr. Vice President of Strategy at Lightfully Behavioral Health, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for patients and older adults, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Freiden sat down with Behavioral Health Business to share what drew her to the home health & home care industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of home health & home care, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
BHB: What drew you to the behavioral health industry?
Freiden: From an early age, I knew I wanted to dedicate my life to service. Many members of my family have built careers in stewardship (nursing, teaching, social work, ministry, and policing), so the value of contributing to the greater good was modeled for me.
I was naturally drawn to psychology and counseling, and as a therapist, I found a deep sense of purpose in connecting with others and supporting their healing. Like many clinicians, though, I experienced the gap between clinical priorities and business realities — and the looming threat of burnout. With the encouragement of a mentor, I transitioned into leadership and administrative roles with the goal of bridging that divide, ensuring that business decisions align with and advance the clinical mission.
BHB: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Freiden: To balance a genuine respect for the status quo with a dose of healthy skepticism. Every person brings a unique vantage point shaped by their role and context, and true progress comes from weaving those perspectives together.
Collaboration is what allows teams, and ultimately the broader industry, to improve processes and deliver better care. A former boss once described me as “constructively dissatisfied,” and I’ve carried that mantra with me ever since. It reminds me, and the teams I lead, that our role is not just to solve problems within our own organizations but to help simplify and elevate the behavioral health field as a whole.
BHB: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of the behavioral health industry, what would it be?
Freiden: The quality, consistency, and transparency of data in behavioral health. We’re facing a mental health crisis where demand far outpaces supply, and workforce shortages affect most counties in the U.S. Yet, our fragmented industry still struggles to agree on even the most basic outcome measures. This lack of alignment drains precious resources and energy, often pulling providers into debates with payors over narrow value-based care pilots that don’t scale across acuity levels or populations.
On top of that, even informed consumers struggle to identify which providers truly deliver quality services, act with integrity, and demonstrate a commitment to patient-centric, measurement-based care. With stronger, shared definitions and data standards, we could make the industry more transparent and trustworthy for patients and payors while advancing access and quality of care.
BHB: In one word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health?
Freiden: Opportunity.
Despite our challenges, we have the chance to address the mental health crisis while advancing the industry with data-driven approaches that expand access, raise standards of care, and compassionately change lives.
BHB: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the behavioral health industry now and into 2026?
Freiden: Like every industry, behavioral health will feel the ripple effects of artificial intelligence (AI) becoming ubiquitous. We’ll face tremendous opportunities to embrace the good, regulate the risky, and guard against the harmful components of AI applications.
BHB: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Freiden: Passion, Grit, Data Fluency, and Kindness.
Passion and grit to sustain the work through inevitable pitfalls, data fluency to guide decisions with clarity, and kindness to lead others and connect with our collective purpose to build trust and create a lasting impact.
BHB: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the behavioral health industry, what would it be and why?
Freiden: You were drawn to this work because it matters. When you encounter people or organizations that don’t align with your values, stay rooted in your own. The need for committed, compassionate, and innovative minds in this space is endless and growing.