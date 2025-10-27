Medicare Advantage Plans Fall Short on Behavioral Health Network Coverage

Ghost networks and inadequate behavioral health network directories continue to plague Medicare Advantage (MA) and managed Medicaid plans.

That’s according to a recent report from the Office of the Inspector General (OIG), which found that on average, 55% of providers listed in Medicare Advantage plans networks were inactive.

OIG analysts found that 72% of inactive providers should not have been included in the plans’ networks for reasons such as the providers no longer working at the listed practice locations or indicating they would not see patients enrolled in the plan.

Advertisement

​“These findings show that additional efforts are needed to ensure that there are enough behavioral health providers in the plans’ provider networks who are available to meet the current needs of enrollees,” the authors of the report wrote. “They further highlight the importance of ensuring that plans provide enrollees with accurate information about their provider networks and that assessments of network adequacy are based on accurate lists of provider networks.”

​The report also highlighted the issue of limited networks, in which enrollees have access to only a small percentage of a county’s behavioral health workforce, in Medicare Advantage and Medicaid managed care plans. In fact, 30 out of 40 Medicare Advantage plans and 9 out of 20 Medicaid managed care plans analyzed in the report had limited networks.

​Analysts reported that Medicare Advantage plans included a smaller percentage of the behavioral health workforce than Medicaid managed care plans. On average, Medicare Advantage plans included 16% of a county’s behavioral health workforce, whereas Medicaid included 31%.

Advertisement

​The OIG recommended that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) use data to monitor provider networks and improve the accuracy of Medicare Advantage plan directories.

​As for Medicaid managed care plans, the OIG advises CMS to work with states to improve the accuracy of these networks.

​The agency also advised exploring a nationwide director to reduce inaccuracies and increase administrative efficiency for patients and providers.

​Ghost networks and network accuracy issues have been a hot topic in the payer market for some time. In April, CMS finalized a new set of policies meant to “strengthen enrollee protections and guardrails” in MA plans and ensure beneficiaries have their needs met. The new rules added protections for behavioral health care.