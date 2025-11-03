Perspectives Podcast: Peter Lynch, Associate Partner, Stoneridge Partners

In today’s episode of the PERSPECTIVES podcast, Behavioral Health Business sat down with Peter Lynch, Associate Partner of Stoneridge Partners, which manages complex transactions in the behavioral space and other areas of health care.
In this episode, Peter and BHB reporter Ashleigh Hollowell reflect on market dynamics from Q3, 2025 M&A trends across the behavioral health space and expectations providers should carry into their 2026 strategies.
When not covering senior news, Jack Silverstein is a sports historian and staff writer for SB Nation’s Windy City Gridiron, making regular guest spots on WGN and 670-AM, The Score. His work has appeared in Chicago Tribune, RedEye Chicago, ChicagoNow, Chicago Daily Law Bulletin, Chicago Magazine, and others.
By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information
The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.