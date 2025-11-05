Digital Mental Health, SUD Provider Affect Therapeutics Raises $26M

Digital mental health and addiction treatment provider Affect Therapeutics has raised $26 million in funding.

That’s according to Axios, which reported the Series B funding round was led by Allumia Ventures.

The virtual provider employs a multifaceted approach, integrating therapy, medical support, and a gamified app to support patient progress. Patients can access care for a range of mental health conditions, including depression, PTSD, anxiety and OCD, as well as for substance use disorders (SUDs), including opioid, alcohol and stimulant use disorders.

Patients meet with a therapist and a medical professional, and are also given an app to help them start tracking their daily changes. The app helps track progress and uses a digital point system to help incentivize patients.

​The provider accepts most major insurance plans, including Medicare and Medicaid. According to the provider’s website, it can treat patients in Arizona, Illinois, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon and Washington.

​Affect Therapeutics previously raised $23 million, including a $16 million Series A funding round in 2023.

​While dealmaking in the addiction treatment space has been slow in 2025, several digital health companies have managed to raise new capital.

​For example, Nest, a home-based SUD and behavioral health provider, raised $12.5 million in August. Additionally, virtual smoking cessation company HC Jones raised $9 million in April and alcohol use disorder provider Ria Health raised $12.5 million in February.