Acadia Hits Pause on Multiple De Novo Projects as it Falls Short of Expected Benchmarks

Acadia Healthcare (Nasdaq: ACHC) will hit pause on several de novo development projects and focus on investing in markets with strong reimbursement dynamics.

This comes on the heels of Acadia CEO Chris Hunter’s disclosure in September that the company plans to reduce its 2026 expected spending by $300 million. Shortly after, the behavioral health and substance use disorder (SUD) treatment giant announced the closure of five eating disorder facilities, resulting in 400 employee layoffs.

“We did pause a combination of new facility developments and expansion projects that just did not meet our threshold return or strategic fit, and we’re just really concentrating on all of our resources on markets with strong demand fundamentals, really strong reimbursement,” Hunter said during the company’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday.

While Acadia’s third-quarter revenue increased 4.4% year-over-year, the company is also grappling with a reduction in Medicaid patient volume, specifically in acute care, which has led it to lower its 2025 full-year outlook.

Increased pressures from volume declines, managed care companies, payer dynamics, rate negotiations and rising health care costs, as well as an increase in general liability expenses, are also to blame for its lowered EBITDA guidance of $650 million. That figure is down from the $675 million to $700 million range that was originally anticipated.

An increase in bad debt, driven by reimbursement for fewer days than the full length of care provided, and claim denials also contributed to the lowered guidance.

“We recognize that our operating environment has faced increasing headwinds as we moved through 2025,” Hunter said.

Optimizing the performance of its existing facilities remains a top priority for Acadia executives, who view it as a means to return to long-term growth amid other uncertainties.

Hunter said they have developed referral source action plans at underperforming facilities and will “continue to assess our footprint with rigor and make thoughtful adjustments where appropriate, always with the goal of enhancing performance, improving returns.”

Acadia’s new chief financial officer, Todd Young, who joined in early October, will focus immediately on applying a “stringent lens” to his review of capital deployment and company investments in facilities, technology and partnerships.

“There are situations across the board, including de novos that we have done, where we have either purchased land or we have not launched construction,” Hunter said. “Those were relatively easy decisions in markets where we didn’t think there was reimbursement over time.”

Despite that, Acadia plans to add 632 new beds during the first quarter of the new year and will open “multiple large acute care facilities” throughout 2026, executives said.

After closing multiple facilities throughout 2025, Young said the company is “not looking to see significant closures going forward,” but will continue to be rigorous in its evaluation of underperforming facilities.

“If that is the right thing to do from a return on capital, then we’ll make those tough calls,” Young said.

Right now, one of the most scalable sectors of Acadia’s business is its comprehensive treatment centers (CTCs), which Hunter described as “capital-efficient solutions.” During Q3, it added three new CTCs for opioid use disorder treatment. The company anticipates seeing strong demand continue for this part of its portfolio going forward.

Heading into 2026, Acadia executives said their major focus will be on margin expansion and free cash flow generation. Hunter and Young stopped short of sharing full 2026 guidance for several reasons, including impacts from the government shutdown.

Around $22 million in payments from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services owed to Acadia remain in limbo due to the shutdown, which Young said may come in during the fourth quarter or early next year, depending on the shutdown’s duration.

In light of that, Hunter and Young told investors to anticipate the last few months of 2025 to reflect lower-than-expected revenue.

After being under government scrutiny for several issues throughout 2025, during Q3, Young said its legal expenses decreased by 28% from the previous quarter. Some investigations have wrapped up, and other litigation efforts are ongoing, but Young anticipates legal expenses to continue to decrease from here.

In addition to the guidance, Hunter acknowledged the departure of Dr. Nasser Khan, the company’s inaugural chief operating officer, who joined in May 2024. Khan’s successor was not named, but Hunter said Khan will continue to serve in the capacity of “executive advisor” to Acadia through the remainder of the year as he transitions out.