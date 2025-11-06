Amae Health Gets $25M to Scale Nationwide, Deepen AI Capabilities

San Francisco-based Amae Health has raised $25 million as part of a Series B funding round.

The fresh capital will be invested in opening Amae clinics across the U.S., expanding its AI-driven care platform, strengthening partnerships with academic medical centers and supporting research on serious mental illnesses (SMIs).

To date, the SMI treatment provider has raised more than $50 million since its founding in 2022.

Advertisement

The company is entering “a major growth phase,” CEO and co-founder Stas Sokolin told Behavioral Health Business.

“We also plan to significantly increase our clinic footprint over the next year, bringing Amae’s integrated psychiatry-led approach to more communities,” Sokolin said. “At the same time, we are integrating wearable technology across our member base to strengthen our longitudinal data collection, enabling us to better prevent relapses and episodes and to continuously refine care delivery based on real-world insights.”

Amae’s AI capabilities integrate data from wearables, patient records and measurement-based assessments to identify patterns and inform coordinated treatment by the care team.

Advertisement

With the latest funding, Amae is introducing three new capabilities, including a unified dashboard that summarizes the data mentioned above, an AI clinical assistant that flags changes and monitors patient status and symptomology phenotyping. These features will allow the company to make more precision-based and personalized care decisions.

Further honing in on its precision care focus will also be a priority as the company scales, Sokolin told BHB.

“As we scale, we are evolving into a nationwide precision care ecosystem that combines in-person treatment, digital monitoring and predictive analytics to transform how severe mental illness is prevented, treated and ultimately cured,” he said.

As the company looks to expand its clinical footprint nationwide, it will not only deepen its existing health system partnerships but also form new ones.

“Amae Health is expanding its partnerships with payers that recognize the value of integrated, psychiatry-led outpatient care for individuals with severe mental illness,” Sokolin said. “As we continue to demonstrate measurable outcomes and cost savings through our model, we expect these partnerships to deepen and multiply.”

Amae has existing partnerships with Stanford Health Care, Cedars-Sinai, NewYork-Presbyterian and Massachusetts General Hospital, which it announced earlier this spring.

Last year, the company received a $6 million investment from one of its partners, nonprofit academic health system Cedars-Sinai. Prior to that, the company received $15 million from a Series A round in April 2024.

Amae’s Series B round was led by Altos Ventures in addition to Quiet Capital, Bling Capital, Cedars-Sinai Ventures, Healthier Capital, and 8VC.