Future Leader: Eliciya Tsun, Interim Senior Manager of Family and Community Programs, Easterseals Hawaii

Eliciya Tsun, Interim Senior Manager of Family and Community Programs at Easterseals Hawaii, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for patients and older adults, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Tsun sat down with Behavioral Health Business to share what drew her to the behavioral health industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of behavioral health, and much more.
BHB: What drew you to the behavioral health industry?
Tsun: My journey in this field has been a deeply personal one. My younger brother was born with Down syndrome and diagnosed with Autism at an early age. Growing up, I witnessed both the incredible potential of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and the challenges that can often come from a lack of support. From a young age, I knew I wanted to build my career supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as their families.
When I started college, I pursued nursing because I was drawn to the idea of caring for individuals with medically complex disabilities. However, I started working part-time in home- and community-based settings and quickly realized that my true calling was in helping individuals with disabilities to grow, learn, and thrive in their everyday environments. That realization led me to switch my focus to special education and, ultimately, to begin working in education and behavioral health in 2014.
Over the past decade, this work has become much more than a career – it’s a personal mission. Every day, I’m inspired by the resilience, individuality, and joy of the people I support, and I’m grateful to play even a small role in helping them reach their goals and ultimately choose their own path.
BHB: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Tsun: When I first stepped into a leadership role, I fell into the trap of trying to solve every problem myself, which only caused burnout. One of the biggest leadership lessons I’ve learned is the importance of perspective, and identifying ways that I can empower my team.
Over time, I’ve realized that true leadership isn’t about putting out fires. It’s about stepping back, seeing the bigger picture, and supporting others to find their own solutions.
In this field, progress depends on teamwork, trust, and shared purpose. I’ve learned that by providing guidance, encouragement, and space for others to grow, whether that’s staff, clients, or families, we create more lasting impact. Leading with empathy and perspective helps everyone feel valued and capable, which ultimately leads to better outcomes for the individuals we serve.
BHB: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of the behavioral health industry, what would it be?
Tsun: If I could change one thing about the future of the behavioral health industry, it would be to strengthen the support systems around families and close the gaps in services that so many of them face. Families are often the constant in an individual’s life, yet they can feel overwhelmed and under-supported when navigating complex systems of care.
I’d like to see more continuity between services. To me, this means better communication across providers, smoother transitions between age groups or programs, and greater access to family education and resources. When families are equipped, informed, and supported, the outcomes for individuals with extensive support needs improve dramatically.
Building a more connected, family-centered system would not only enhance care for the individual, but also empower the entire support network, creating a stronger foundation for long-term growth and success.
BHB: In one word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health?
Tsun: Transforming.
We’re seeing a shift toward more connected, family-centered systems of care. It’s transforming not only into how care is delivered, but in how we view individuals and their support systems: As active partners in the process rather than passive recipients.
There’s a growing focus on collaboration, early intervention, and empowering both individuals and families. This shift has the power to close long-standing gaps in services, empower families, and create a more connected and compassionate system of care for the future.
BHB: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the behavioral health industry now and into 2026?
Tsun: Looking toward 2026, I think that technology in behavioral health will continue to advance, especially in terms of telehealth, artificial intelligence (AI), digital tools, and data-driven interventions. This will have an impact on how services are delivered as well as on who has access to services.
If access in rural and underserved areas isn’t addressed, however, these advances could unintentionally widen already existing gaps. At the same time, staffing shortages and burnout are putting enormous strain on the system, especially in already hard to staff areas. To meet increasing demand, I think there our systems will have to adapt, not only to better support families, but also to sustain and empower the current workforce, and ensure that staff have the resources and support they need to continue providing quality care and support. I’m interested in seeing how the field adapts in these areas in 2026 as well as long-term.
BHB: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Tsun: The strongest leaders that I’ve seen are the ones who have been able to combine with both purpose and perspective. They must have a genuine commitment to the work they do, paired with the ability to see the bigger picture. Strong leaders also foster and empower their teams, providing guidance, resources, and encouragement, in working towards that bigger picture as a collective, instead of as one individual.
In behavioral health, having resilience and ability to adapt are also essential, since this field is constantly evolving. Leaders who balance heart, vision, and the ability to navigate change are the ones who inspire their teams, support families effectively, and create environments where both staff and the people they serve can thrive.
BHB: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the behavioral health industry, what would it be and why?
Tsun: If I could give advice to myself on my first day in behavioral health, it would be to never lose sight of who this work is truly for. Early on, it was easy to get caught up in policies, procedures, or day-to-day challenges, but my belief is that the most important measure of success is the impact we have on the individuals and families that we serve, and that for me has been both my anchor and my guiding post.
I would remind myself to stay patient, listen deeply, and center every decision and action around the needs, goals, and lives of the individuals and families. Keeping that perspective helps guide choices, maintain compassion, and stay grounded in my purpose even when the work is complex or demanding.