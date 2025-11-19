ARC Health Acquires Clarity Counseling Center, Breaking M&A Drought

Independence, Ohio-based Arc Health Partners has acquired outpatient mental health provider Clarity Counseling Center.

The addition of Wilmington, North Carolina-based Clarity Counseling Center adds another brand to its once-swiftly growing fleet of clinician-led mental health providers in ARC Health Partners’ portfolio.

Earlier this month, ARC Health Partners announced that it had secured a new $181.5 million debt facility. At that time, ARC said the new facility would allow the company to refinance existing debt and fund future growth. Twin Brook Capital Partners provided the debt, the company said.

ARC Health Partners launched with M&A gusto in 2021. It ended that spree with 18 mergers. The company has not engaged in M&A since. The company’s model is to acquire clinician-led providers and incentivize them to continue operating and growing the company after the deal is done.

“From the beginning, it was clear that ARC’s culture and vision for growth aligned with mine, and their partnership allows me to continue leading clinically while gaining the support to take our practice to the next level,” Karin Kassab, founder of Clarity Counseling Center, said in a news release. “We chose to move forward with ARC, because the fit was clear.”

Clarity Counseling Center offers outpatient mental health services for adults, teens, children and couples in a hybrid model of in-person and virtual care. The company was also recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. by Inc. 5000. in 2024 and 2023.

After the deal, ARC Health Partners’ portfolio includes 23 partner practices, 92 locations, over 1,300 clinicians and a 21-state footprint.

“Clarity Counseling Center brings dynamic, compassionate energy to ARC Health’s network,” Vince Morra, CEO of ARC Health Partners, said in the release. “The partnership represents a meaningful expansion for ARC’s capacity to service patients in North Carolina, complementing ARC partners in the Raleigh-Durham area.”

Mertz Taggart acted as the exclusive sell-side advisor.

The mental health sector has shown strong performance in the M&A world. According to data from the Braff Group, mental health deals are on pace in 2025 to clear the historic peak of total deal numbers in 2022. At the same time, other sectors of behavioral health have not rebounded to historic levels.