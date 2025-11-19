Jade Health CEO: An Inside Look at BHCOE Accreditation

Joining us on today’s sponsored episode of Perspectives from Behavioral Health Business is Jenna Kokoski (M.Ed., BCBA), Chief Operating Officer, Jade Health, which delivers the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence Accreditation, or BHCOE.
In this podcast, Jenna and BHB’s Jack Silverstein discuss the growing role of accreditation in applied behavior analysis services, and how BHCOE Accreditation has become the leading benchmark in the field.
When not covering senior news, Jack Silverstein is a sports historian and staff writer for SB Nation’s Windy City Gridiron, making regular guest spots on WGN and 670-AM, The Score. His work has appeared in Chicago Tribune, RedEye Chicago, ChicagoNow, Chicago Daily Law Bulletin, Chicago Magazine, and others.
