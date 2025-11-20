Done Global Executives Found Guilty in Jury Trial Over Distribution, Fraud Trial

The founder and the ex-clinical president of DONE Global have been convicted in a $100 million Adderall distribution and health care fraud scheme, with a jury finding the pair guilty on all charges.

On Nov. 18, a jury in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California returned guilty verdicts on the following counts for both Ruthia He, founder and ex-CEO, and David Brody, former clinical president: a count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, four counts of distribution of controlled substances, and a count for conspiracy to commit health care fraud. He was found guilty of the additional count of obstruction of justice.

“This case represents one of the most egregious abuses of telehealth we’ve seen,” Deputy Inspector General for Investigations Christian Schrank of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Inspector General (HHS-OIG) said in a statement. “The defendants built a brazen business model based on addiction, deception, and disregard for patient safety — flooding the market with controlled substances while defrauding federal health care programs.

“Their intentional disregard for patient safety and the law put lives at risk and eroded public trust in digital medicine.”

Attorneys for He and Brody have not yet returned a request for comment.

A news release from the U.S. Department of Justice states that Brody and He could face up to 20 years in prison. It also states that sentencing is set for Feb. 25, 2026.

Done Global was one of several digital health companies that rocketed to prominence during the forced telehealth adoption foisted on health consumers during the early days of the COVID pandemic. It and others at that time — a comparable company at that time includes Cerebral — won over venture capitalists and consumers alike with their easy delivery of medications and therapy for mental health conditions.

It also came under scrutiny soon after when it faced massive public criticism over the inappropriate handling of controlled substances.

He and Brody were arrested in the summer of 2024.

While not named as defendants in this case, court documents show that three people testified in the trial proceedings and pleaded guilty to crimes arising from the same events that involved Done Global, He and Brody.

Government entities involved in the investigation included the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Homeland Security Investigations and the IRS Criminal Investigation.

Done Global appears to still operate under the brand Mindful Health. The terms and conditions for the Done Global and the Mindful Health websites each say clinical services are provided by Mindful Mental Wellness P.A. and both list their addresses as the same San Francisco office location.

A message sent to Mindful Health has not been returned.