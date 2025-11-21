Nest Health Closes Funding Round With $22.5M, Aims to Grow In-Home SUD Care

New Orleans-based Nest Health has completed its Series A funding round with $22.5 million in fresh capital.

Nest Health plans to use the funding to scale geographically, expand its clinical offerings and ramp up AI tools to improve efficiency across its care teams.

Just in August, the home-based provider of behavioral health, substance use disorder (SUD) treatment and other care services for high-risk families on Medicaid, announced it had raised $12.5 million so far in its Series A round. Since then, it has added more than $10 million in additional funding from Socium Ventures, Amboy Street Ventures, Impact America Fund, Hopelab, University Growth Fund and the Luminary Impact Fund.

In June, Nest Health moved its practice deeper into the behavioral health sector with the launch of its inaugural in-home SUD treatment program. Nest will dedicate a portion of the funding to expanding and further personalizing treatment plans.

“This funding strengthens our ability to expand and refine our substance use care work,” Kelsie Brandt, Nest Health’s chief clinical officer, told Behavioral Health Business. “Families experiencing substance use challenges often face barriers that make traditional care very hard to reach. … The Series A allows us to broaden our clinical team, support continued training for our clinicians, build more consistent access, and use AI tools that help identify when a family may need more support so we can respond earlier, with the right care.”

Heading into 2026, a major focus for Nest Health will be expanding access and broadening its footprint in its existing markets in Louisiana and Arizona. The company plans to move services into under-resourced communities where a higher percentage of families are on Medicaid.

“Scaling an in-home model requires tight coordination between clinical teams, technology, and operations,” Brandt said. “Every geography has its own landscape of barriers, cultural differences, provider shortages and resources. We build our teams locally, learn the rhythms of each community, and adapt our workflows and operations to reflect those realities.”

Early next year, Nest Health plans to introduce a new program in maternal health to add to its line of clinical family service offerings.

“The main challenge is making sure we maintain the quality, intensity and personal connection that define our care while growing quickly,” Brandt said. “That means investing in strong clinical leadership and robust technology that supports care in the home.”

As it grows, Nest Health will prioritize AI investments to support more efficient workflows, automate administrative tasks and predict needs based on patterns in patient data, which Brandt said will allow clinicians to “be more present with families” by removing friction and burdens behind the scenes.

“In practice, that means better routing of clinical visits, real-time support for clinicians documenting care, outreach team optimization and early alerts that help us intervene before a family reaches a crisis,” she said.

With its Series A capital, the company will also focus on adding to its clinical team headcount and investing in robust training to upskill staff.

2026 could also bring more developments across Nest Health’s clinical care pathways for chronic disease and behavioral health needs, but the company did not expand on those specific details yet.