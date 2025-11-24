Exclusive: Aetna Launches Neurodiversity Navigation Program in Partnership with Cortica

Aetna, the insurance arm of CVS Health (NYSE: CVS), is launching an inaugural neurodiversity navigation program for its commercial customers beginning in January 2026.

There has already been widespread demand and interest in a navigation component; Miriam Ferreira, vice president of mental well-being at Aetna, told Behavioral Health Business. The company plans to focus on expanding access and increasing enrollment in the program’s first year.

“It can feel overwhelming to individuals with neurodivergent disorders to navigate systems and even to get an initial diagnosis for their condition,” Ferreira said. “The program will help our members connect with the right physicians, PCPs and behavioral providers to address their condition.”

Advertisement



Ferreira cited the sharp rise in autism and intellectual disability disorder (IDD) diagnoses since the early 2000s as the impetus driving demand for the new offering. More than one-third of Aetna’s commercial members have a neurodivergent condition, so building a digital navigation program that meets them where they are at was critical.

As part of the program, enrolled members will receive additional care options through pediatric autism services provider Cortica, which CVS Health invested $40 million in back in 2023. Over time, Aetna plans to form additional partnerships with local entities to connect members with more comprehensive care.

“The partnership piece is so important,” Ferreira said. “We have identified several large industry partners in addition to Cortica to work with and we will build out local care partnerships to provide even more support for our members.”

Advertisement

Aetna members who enroll in the program will receive resources such as one-on-one coaching, self-guided digital programs and supportive training to help them more effectively access comprehensive care and navigate health systems. The program will be accessible to members regardless of neurodivergent condition or formal diagnosis.

Aetna is also focused on making the program as cost-effective as possible by utilizing digital tools and platforms for the coaching and training components to best support neurodivergent members. For employers, the main return on investment will be achieved through improved metrics like retention, reduced absenteeism and increased productivity from employees who utilize this Aetna program.

To track success, Aetna will focus on measuring the above metrics as well as member outcomes and self-reported post- and pre-program surveys.

Program services will be available to enrolled members beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

Throughout the next year, Aetna will expand the program, add resources for members and continue to build its behavioral health and neurodivergent offerings as it aims to become “a number one resource provider for the autism and neurodivergent community,” Ferreira said.