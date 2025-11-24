Future Leader: Dr. Rachel Rhodes, D.O., General, Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist, TeleMed2U

Dr. Rachel Rhodes, D.O., General, Child & Adolescent Psychiatrist at TeleMed2U, has been named a 2025 Future Leader by Behavioral Health Business.
To become a Future Leader, an individual is nominated by their peers. The candidate must be a high-performing employee who is 40 years of age or younger, a passionate worker who knows how to put vision into action, and an advocate for patients and older adults, and the committed professionals who ensure their well-being.
Rhodes sat down with Behavioral Health Business to share what drew her to the home health & home care industry, the biggest leadership lessons she has learned, her thoughts on the future of home health & home care, and much more. To learn more about the Future Leaders Awards program, visit https://futureleaders.wtwhmedia.com/.
BHB: What drew you to the behavioral health industry?
Rhodes: When I first entered medical school, I imagined I’d pursue something like internal medicine or anesthesia. But along the way, I discovered an unexpected fascination with psychiatry. The lectures spoke to me, and during my very first rotation I truly fell in love with the field.
What drew me in was the depth of human connection, and the fact that psychiatry is less rigid and more about seeing the whole person. Unlike many conditions, like hypertension, where you follow clear-cut steps, psychiatry requires stepping back to understand someone’s story, who they are, what shaped them, and the stressors or triggers influencing their well-being. It’s about weaving together their history, context, and lived experience. That holistic approach, looking at people in their entirety rather than just symptoms, is what captured me, and continues to inspire me.
BHB: What’s your biggest leadership lesson learned since starting to serve this industry?
Rhodes: One of the greatest lessons I’ve learned is the importance of humility and flexibility. In behavioral health, no matter how much experience you have, you’ll never have all the answers, and that’s okay. What matters is being open to learning, seeking insights from others, and adapting as the field evolves. Medicine changes constantly, and situations often push us outside our comfort zones.
Equally as important is the ability to pause, reflect, and re-examine the whole picture. If we focus too narrowly on a symptom, we risk missing the true root of the problem. Good leadership and good care requires stepping back, adapting, and always remaining curious.
BHB: Are there any areas of behavioral health care delivery that you are particularly passionate about at the moment?
Rhodes: Right now, I’m especially focused on the responsible prescribing of stimulants, particularly in telehealth settings. These medications have specific indications, and it’s essential that we, as providers, prescribe them thoughtfully. We must also be vigilant about avoiding polypharmacy and ensuring prescribing remains evidence-based and compliant. To do this at TeleMed2U, we’re working on policies and safeguards that uphold best practices while keeping patient safety at the forefront. Responsible prescribing isn’t just about following rules, it’s about protecting patients and ensuring quality care.
BHB: If you could change one thing with an eye toward the future of the behavioral health industry, what would it be?
Rhodes: I would love to see greater standardization and consistency across clinics. Psychiatry will always retain its abstract and individualized nature, no two patients are the same, but when prescribing practices vary too widely, it creates risk.
Equally, better communication tools and more integrated electronic medical records (EMRs) would be transformative. Today, many of the EMR platforms don’t “talk” to one another, leaving providers without access to full patient histories. A system that enabled seamless sharing of records would improve safety, reduce redundancy, and ultimately enhance the quality of care we deliver.
BHB: In one word, how would you describe the future of behavioral health?
Rhodes: Potential.
BHB: If you had a crystal ball, what do you think will impact the behavioral health industry now and into 2026?
Rhodes: I believe artificial intelligence (AI) will be one of the most significant influences. If used wisely, AI and machine learning can help with the administrative side of our work, particularly with documentation, which is time-intensive for psychiatrists. Imagine a tool that captures and organizes our notes in real time while we’re with patients? That would allow us to devote more of ourselves to listening, connecting, and providing truly individualized care.
BHB: In your opinion, what qualities must all Future Leaders possess?
Rhodes: Flexibility and empathy. Flexibility, because the field is always evolving with new treatments, technologies, and patient needs emerging constantly. And empathy, because progress in behavioral health is rarely linear.
We may take steps backward, undoing months of gains, and as leaders we must proceed with compassion rather than expectation. Great leaders in this field adapt to change, hold space for setbacks, and remain deeply attuned to the human experiences behind every patient and contact.
BHB: If you could give advice to yourself looking back to your first day in the behavioral health industry, what would it be and why?
Rhodes: I would remind myself to embrace both the rapid changes and the profound rewards that come with this profession. The journey is unpredictable, but deeply meaningful. Be open to growth, stay grounded in empathy, and enjoy the privilege of walking alongside people as they navigate some of the most difficult chapters of their lives.