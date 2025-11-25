Digital Mental Health Provider Kooth Buys Kismet’s Telehealth Platform

Virtual behavioral health platform Kooth has acquired Kismet Health’s pediatric telehealth platform.

Kismet’s platform includes interactive engagement tools for teletherapy geared toward children 5-12.

London-based Kooth said the acquisition will bolster its capabilities to serve children aged 12 and under. The provider also notes that the purchase will help Kooth enter new U.S. state markets where it is not currently active.

“This transaction delivers on Kooth’s evolved strategy to advance our capabilities and broaden the services we offer,” Kate Newhouse, CEO of Kooth, said in a statement. “Kismet’s telehealth platform complements Kooth’s existing services and will expand our reach within existing states – through the provision of services to children aged 12 and under – and across new states, especially where digital solutions are necessary to deliver mental health for those living in rural areas.”

In addition to the technology, four Kismet employees will now work for Kooth.

Kooth has quickly been growing. In 2024, Kooth, along with pediatric behavioral health provider Brightline, signed a $680 million deal with the California Department of Healthcare Services (DHCS). As part of the deal, Brightline would develop a tool for children 0-12, and Kooth would launch a tool for young people aged 13 to 25.

Still, this partnership has faced scrutiny for its low user rates.

Kooth isn’t the only digital player in the youth M&A market. Pediatric behavioral health provider Hazel Health acquired fellow mental health startup Little Otter and BeMe Health.